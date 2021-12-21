Wondergloss Launches Wholesale Program

An industry leader in beauty products has launched a new program.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Wondergloss are proud to announce today the official launch of its wholesale program.

“We’ve partnered with Faire to sell our wholesale products online,” said Courtney Dailey Croll, founder, and spokesperson for Wondergloss, a company that has been twice nominated for Best Cleanser at the Indie Beauty Expo. “We invite everyone to join Faire today to shop our line and get $200 off and one year of free shipping.”

Faire is an online wholesale marketplace connecting more than 300,000 retailers with 40,000 brands around the world. There are more than 2 million independent retailers across North America and Europe alone doing $2.5 trillion in revenue, more than twice that of Walmart and Amazon combined.

Wondergloss’ featured product is the Boho Potion-Luxe body oil.

Wondergloss is Leaping Bunny Certified, a program that, since 1996, has been operated by the Coalition for Consumer Information on Cosmetics in the US and Canada. Leaping Bunny has been connecting compassionate consumers to cruelty-free companies under its Corporate Standard of Compassion for Animals. Companies must pledge to end animal testing at all stages of product development in addition to recommitting to the program annually and being open to third-party audits.

The Leaping Bunny Program provides the best assurance that a product is free of animal testing. To become Leaping Bunny Certified, brands must comply with requirements in place that go beyond current laws.

Regarding the Wholesale Program (https://wondergloss.com/pages/join-us-influencer-program), Croll noted that when you order through Faire, use terms to buy now and pay 60 days later. Place orders and reorder whenever you’re ready on Faire.com or the Faire mobile app. Users also have the benefit of free returns.

For more information, please visit https://wondergloss.com/pages/about-courtney.

About Wondergloss

You deserve pretty things. Made in LA, our cruelty-free makeup + skincare is for humans who don’t take beauty too seriously. Let's get real together.

