Grouper and snapper season changes to look for Jan. 1 in Gulf and Atlantic
Several species of grouper and snapper will either open or close to harvest in Gulf and Atlantic state waters starting Jan. 1.
- Red grouper will reopen to recreational harvest in Gulf state waters (excluding Monroe County).
- Blackfin, silk, queen and wenchman snappers will reopen to recreational and commercial harvest in Gulf state waters.
- Gag grouper will close to recreational harvest in Gulf state waters.
- Gag, black, red, yellowmouth and yellowfin grouper; scamp; red hind; rock hind; coney; and graysby will close to recreational and commercial harvest in Atlantic state waters (including Monroe County).
- If you are boating or fishing in the Atlantic this winter, please be on the lookout for North Atlantic Right Whales. These endangered mammals are extremely hard to spot and collisions have caused costly damage to boats, put passengers and crew at risk, and injured and killed right whales. With fewer than 350 left, right whales are one of the world's most endangered large whale species. Learn more about what you can do to prevent right whale collisions at MyFWC.com/Research by clicking “Wildlife.”
For more on these regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and select “Recreational Regulations” or download the Fish Rules App at Instagram.com/FishRulesApp or Facebook.com/FishRulesApp.