Nityo snaps up GIS capabilities to expand its offerings on Telecom Solutions
PLAINSBORO, NEW JERSEY, USA, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nityo Infotech (Nityo), a Global Technology Solutions and Services organization headquartered in the US has taken over Telecom GIS suite, a platform for designing, building, commissioning, and operating telecommunications networks.
This capability strengthens Nityo’s position as a world-class technology solutions company that enables large telecom operators to maximize the value of their network assets.
Telecom GIS is a geospatial-powered suite that helps telco operators to manage the complexities across the entire network life cycle through a comprehensive end-to-end platform. The suite offers enhanced flexibility by extending off-the-shelf integration with OSS and BSS systems to manage the multi-vendor and multi-domain telecom networks.
Under an arrangement with Precisely Software and Data (formerly Pitney Bowes Software), Telecom GIS suite offering will continue to incorporate portions of their technology to ensure exceptional geospatial technology capabilities.
“Telecom operators everywhere are striving to increase their competitiveness through the strategic use of network investments. To do this successfully and expand the boundaries of insight, operators are investing heavily in NextGen & 5G technologies while simultaneously leveraging and modernizing decades of investment in traditional network infrastructure” said Vivek Chadha, Global Chief Technology Officer, Nityo Infotech.
As one of the fastest-growing technologies & services companies in the world, increased scale allows us to expand the scope of partnership with customers so that they can maximize the value of all their network investments.
With the Telecom GIS suite, Nityo Infotech has now the capability to engage large telco operators to advance their use of network infrastructure through unparalleled expertise to manage the multi-vendor and multi-domain telecom networks domains, disciplines, and platforms
About Nityo Infotech Services
Established in 2006, Nityo Infotech is one of the fastest-growing IT Services & Solutions companies. Our services span from Application Management Outsourcing, Packaged Application Services, Verification and Testing, Remote Infrastructure Management, Cloud Advisory & Migration, Product Development, and Support, to higher value-added offerings including Managed Platform and Product Engineering Services. Nityo has a presence in 37+ countries with Global headquarters at Plainsboro, New Jersey, USA, and the APAC Regional headquarters in Singapore. A talent pool of 17,200+ employees serves 3000+ diversified clientele across 37 countries the USA, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Poland, Ukraine, Turkey, India, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, Sri Lanka, Macau, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, The Philippines, Indonesia, and Vietnam.
To know more about Nityo's products and services, visit https://www.nityo.com/
Nityo News
