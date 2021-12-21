AI For Social Good | AI Enabled Distress Recognition
ONTARIO, CANADA, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The implicit justification for the recent push to increase video surveillance is to reduce criminal activity including but not limited to physical abuse, shoplifting, sexual abuse, arson, shooting, vandalism, assault, robbery etc.
But it has not been demonstrated that they can do that. In Britain, where cameras have been extensively deployed in public places, Experts at the University of Leicester studied 14 systems across the country and the sociologists studying the issue found that they have not reduced crime. "Once the crime and offense figures were adjusted to take account of the general downward trend in crimes and offences," criminologists found in one study, "reductions were noted in certain categories but there was no evidence to suggest that the cameras had reduced crime overall in the city center.
In addition, according to a study by the UK Home Office Ministry indicated that cameras as not as useful in the fight against crime as was previously thought, according to government research. Resulting in a report by the National Association for the Criminal Rehabilitation of Offenders (NACRO) said cameras had little effect on crimes against the person, including assault.
The primary reason is the video surveillance is static and more of a reactive tool. The bottom line is video surveillance is not useful or effective until after the event occurs and then someone reviews it.
In addition, the secondary purpose of video surveillance are anomalies not directly related to criminal activity including but not limited to fall detection, drowning, human behavior analysis etc.
For instance, falls are one of the most serious health risks among seniors over the age of 65, affecting more people than stroke and heart attacks combined. Furthermore, falls are the leading cause of death due to injury in those people 65 and over.
A study conducted by the Injury Center of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention results indicates deaths from falls are increasing sharply among elderly Americans. Nearly 25,000 people 75 and older died as a result of falls in 2016 -- almost three times as many as in 2000. And experts warn that the toll is likely to rise along with population shifts.
Therefore when we talk about our security and of the people we love and care about, we are limited by products that all but capturing the footage for you to see thereby providing a false sense of security. In most cases, by the time one sits down to look at the security camera footage, the damage is already done. There are countless scenarios where people are attacked, even killed thinking they are safe because they have a security camera. Unfortunately, help only comes when it’s too late.
Motivated by this dearth of options when it comes to true security when needed, we started NeuraVue, a security camera powered by artificial intelligence that will not just capture footage but will also analyze the feeds on a real time basis to identify and send alerts in case of specific events. These events could be anything from physical abuse, sexual abuse, criminal activities and burglary, to drowning, fire and fall detection. It is also enabled to do distress signal recognition so it can detect if the individual(s) in the feed are in distress and send out an alert to call for help.
We want you to be a part of the change conversation by talking about the kinds of social issues that AI Enabled Distress Recognition can solve for us.
Join us online for free and be a part of the change that matters!
Registration Link: https://lnkd.in/dBu2at8j
Date: Tuesday December 21, 2021
Time: 5:00-5:30pm EST
Moderator: NeuraVue Ltd.
For more information visit: https://neuravue.com/
Want to be part of the revolution? Please help us at: https://gofund.me/d9a54a33
Join us for a social issues awareness session where you can actually make a difference! :)
Afshan Ahmad
NeuraVue Ltd
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn