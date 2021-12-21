Federal judge grants AG Knudsen’s request for injunction against federal contractor mandate">Federal judge grants AG Knudsen’s request for injunction against federal contractor mandate HELENA - A federal judge today granted Montana Attorney General…

Submit Release
HELENA – A federal judge today granted Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s request for a preliminary injunction against President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors. The mandate was previously blocked nationwide by another court, but now federal contractors in Montana and their employees would be protected if that injunction were lifted.

“Workers in Montana should not be forced to choose between their job or receiving a COVID-19 vaccination just because their employer has a contract with the federal government,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “Today’s decision ensures Montanans will be protected if the nationwide injunction is overturned.”

The vaccine mandate would affect a number of employers and their workers in Montana, including a business that helps fight wildfires across the country. Other companies with a presence in our state, such as Boeing and BNSF Railway have recently dropped their mandates for employees following the nationwide preliminary injunction.

In addition to Montana, the preliminary injunction issued today prevents the federal government from enforcing the vaccine mandate for federal contractors in Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

