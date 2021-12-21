Paxton Joins Amicus that Challenges Affirmative Action Policies at UNC
AUSTIN – Attorney General Paxton has joined a multistate cert-stage amicus brief in the United States Supreme Court, challenging the affirmative action admissions policies of the University of North Carolina (UNC). The brief claims that UNC’s current policies cannot be implemented without unlawful racial discrimination. Many universities have maintained a diverse student population without implementing a policy that uses skin color or race as the basis for admission decisions.
To read amicus brief click here.