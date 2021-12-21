Submit Release
News Search

There were 696 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,165 in the last 365 days.

Pax­ton Joins Ami­cus that Chal­lenges Affir­ma­tive Action Poli­cies at UNC

AUSTIN – Attorney General Paxton has joined a multistate cert-stage amicus brief in the United States Supreme Court, challenging the affirmative action admissions policies of the University of North Carolina (UNC). The brief claims that UNC’s current policies cannot be implemented without unlawful racial discrimination. Many universities have maintained a diverse student population without implementing a policy that uses skin color or race as the basis for admission decisions. 

To read amicus brief click here.

You just read:

Pax­ton Joins Ami­cus that Chal­lenges Affir­ma­tive Action Poli­cies at UNC

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.