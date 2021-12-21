Medfield, MA resident to play key role in marketing for fast-growing Massachusetts-based real estate firm

Alison Howard Joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate as Marketing Director

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate, a division of Commonwealth Realty Group, LLC, has announced another key hire. Alison Howard is the latest addition to their team as the Director of Marketing, responsible for developing an overall organizational marketing strategy, including managing new and existing marketing programs and conceiving and executing services and strategies to drive growth.

“I am thrilled to join an organization that has made such incredible strides to advance their position as a leader in the luxury market,” Alison commented. “I look forward to leveraging the strength and reliability of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand to provide our sales managers and sales associates with comprehensive marketing services and experiences to continue that trajectory and momentum.”

Howard brings extensive knowledge in marketing strategy and execution from her experience in venture capital, high-tech marketing, and agency advertising. Previous positions include marketing leadership at Zozimus, a Boston-based advertising agency providing PR, digital performance, social media, and top-level creative ideation. Before that, she was at Highland Capital Partners, a blue-chip, global venture capital firm with more than $7B assets under management, and a top global technology company that pioneered online personalized consumer experience.

“We could not be more excited about Alison joining the Commonwealth family,” said Managing Partner, George Patsio. “She brings more than twenty years of experience in all aspects of brand building, marketing strategy, project management, and team leadership to her new position. The addition marks the brokerage’s continued commitment to developing and executing strategies that drive growth and deliver best-in-class real estate service.”

About Commonwealth Realty Group, LLC

Commonwealth Realty Group, LLC, is the parent company of Boston-based Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties. With nearly 40 offices and close to 1,000 agents combined, these two full-service real estate brokerages provide operational excellence, unparalleled market expertise and the best customer service experience to homebuyers and sellers in the Greater Boston, Cape Cod, South Coast, South Shore and Rhode Island areas. In 2020, the brokerages generated over $3 billion in real estate sales volume, with nearly 40 offices and close to 1,000 agents. The firm is currently in the top 5% of brokerages in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage providing high-performing agents the expert industry knowledge, cutting edge tools and technology, comprehensive marketing and training programs, and local and worldwide relocation support to improve the services and experience they offer. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate is a division of Commonwealth Realty Group, LLC. Visit www.commonmoves.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is a global residential real estate brokerage franchise network with more than 50,000 real estate professionals and nearly 1,500 offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, India, and the Bahamas. In 2020, the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network represented more than $138 billion in real estate sales volume. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability, and longevity. Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.