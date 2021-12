Williston Barracks // MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A207297

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Dylan LaMere

STATION: VSP Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 12/20/21 / 1216 hrs.

STREET: I-89

TOWN: Richmond

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: mm 74, northbound

WEATHER: clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jaska Hobbs

AGE: 37

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: n/a

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 12/20/2021 at approximately 12:16 pm State Police, Bolton Fire Dept., Richmond Fire Dept. and Richmond EMS responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on I-89 in the town of Richmond. No injuries were reported. Investigation determined Jaska Hobbs had lost control of the vehicle while towing a trailer. The vehicle and trailer went off the roadway and overturned. Both occupants were wearing seatbelts and were uninjured. Traffic was reduced to one lane for approximately 1 hour while crews were on scene.