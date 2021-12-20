Submit Release
Oakland Redistricting Commission Seeks Public Input on Final Two District Map Proposals

The goal of the Commission, which is an independent citizen commission, is to draw new lines with the highest probability of fair representation.

Redistricting is an important opportunity to re-examine voting district boundaries to ensure the voting power of underrepresented communities is consolidated within a particular district.”
— Commissioner Lilibeth Gangas

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday, December 13, Oakland’s inaugural, community-led Redistricting Commission approved two district map proposals for final public review and comment. The maps selected take into consideration total population for each district making each as equal as possible, as well as complying with the City Charter, U.S. Constitution, Federal Voting Rights Act, California Constitution, and federal and state laws applicable to charter cities. The proposed maps also take into consideration community of interest testimony.

The two maps: 1) District Map Proposal F3 and 2) District Map Proposal K3 were approved by the Commission during their December 13 meeting and are available for final review and public comment. Links to the proposed final district maps and corresponding census data are accessible via the Commission’s website.

The proposed Council District boundaries were redrawn using 2020 Census data and community input. The goal of the Commission, which is an independent citizen commission, is to draw new lines with the highest probability of fair representation.

The public is encouraged to submit comments on the two maps during the two-week public review period from December 16 to December 30. The deadline to submit comments is December 30 at 12 noon. Public comment will also be accepted during the Commission’s meeting on December 30 at 5pm. The Oakland City Charter mandates the Redistricting Commission adopt the new district map by December 31, 2021.

Email/written comment may be submitted to: calvin@oaklandca.gov

Surveys can be completed via the Commission’s website: www.surveymonkey.com/r/oaklandredistricting

To stay informed of Oakland’s redistricting process, visit: www.oaklandca.gov/redistricting and select the ‘Provide Input’ icon at the top of the page.

Oakland Redistricting 2021 - Help Shape Our Oakland

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Politics, Social Media


