Notice of Intent Submitted for Rule Promulgation

NEWS

November 12, 2021

LA Agriculture Finance Authority – Healthy Food Retail Program (LAC 7:III.901-915)

Release Date: 11-12-21

The Department of Agriculture and Forestry submitted the Notice of Intent for the proposed regulations for LAC 7:III.901-915, the Healthy Food Retail Program, to the Louisiana Register on November 10, 2021. This notice of intent to take the proposed action will be published in the Louisiana Register on November 20, 2021.

HFRP Signed NOI. 11-10-21

HFRP. Underline Strike-through. 10-20-21

