Hoyer Statement on the Retirement of Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy

“I want to thank Rep. Stephanie Murphy for her years of service to her constituents, to the House, and to her country. She has been a respected colleague, a good friend, and an important voice within our Caucus, and I will miss having her in the House next Congress. “A refugee from Vietnam, Stephanie has inspired so many with her story of overcoming hardship. Her service to our nation at the Defense Department after the September 11 attacks made her a leading voice in our Caucus on national security issues. She also brought great expertise in business and other policy areas to the Congress, and she has served Florida’s Seventh District with great ability.

“As Chair of the Blue Dog Coalition, Stephanie has been at the forefront of efforts to ensure fiscal responsibility has remained a guiding principle in our work. She was instrumental in enacting the bipartisan infrastructure law this year and has been an effective Member when it comes to building consensus across the aisle. We are grateful for her service on the 1/6 Select Committee to ensure there is a full accounting of what happened that day, and to recommend actions to ensure it never happens again.

“I have no doubt that Stephanie will continue to serve our country and lend her talents to the betterment of Floridians and all Americans in the years ahead.”