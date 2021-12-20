DCCED Commissioner Julie Anderson to retire next month Governor Dunleavy appreciates her service to Alaska

Governor Mike Dunleavy is regretfully announcing the retirement of Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development Commissioner Julie Anderson. Her retirement will be effective January 14, 2022.

“Commissioner Anderson’s unwavering belief and vision for Alaska’s future has been an asset in my cabinet,” stated Governor Dunleavy. “I am thankful for the hard work and passion she brought to her role and congratulate her on a well-earned retirement”.

Upon tendering her resignation, Commissioner Anderson said, “I want to thank Governor Dunleavy for the opportunity to serve in this position. It has been a privilege to work with this Administration in furtherance of strong, resilient communities and economic stability and growth to benefit Alaskans”.

Anderson brought a diverse background of both public and private sector service to the position of Commissioner. In response to the pandemic, she quickly pivoted limited resources in order to target the locally owned and operated businesses that underpin Alaska’s economy. Under her strategic leadership, the Department of Commerce successfully distributed hundreds of millions of dollars to provide emergency funds to businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Anderson’s deep Alaskan roots, ability to nimbly lead a small team in order to achieve strategic outcomes, keen understanding of business needs, and heart for rural Alaska uniquely positioned her for service as Commissioner.

Governor Dunleavy will name a new DCCED commissioner at a later date.

