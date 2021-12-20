TempStars’ Expansion to U.S. Markets Brings Fair Pricing and Hourly Rates To Exceptional Dental Temping and Hiring
TempStars is the fastest-growing dental temping service in North America, having completed nearly 80,000 dental temping shifts to date.
We’re working hard every to expand our service, especially to areas where dental office owners and managers are reporting that temping, hiring and recruitment fees have gotten out of control.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is buzz among dental offices owners, and dental professionals alike about the news that TempStars has recently expanded its renowned service to select U.S. markets.
— Dr. James Younger , CEO and Founder of TempStars
With recent launches in Boston, Chicago, Nashville, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Phoenix and Scottsdale, these markets will finally see fair pricing practices coming from a top-tier dental temping and hiring service.
TempStars is the fastest-growing dental temping service in North America, having completed nearly 80,000 dental temping shifts to date. All this at a low, per-shift flat rate, with no mark-up on the hygienist’s and assistant’s hourly rates.
Luckily, this is not a case of “it’s cheaper but you get what you pay for.” In over 96% of those temping shifts, dental offices have reported being “Happy” or “Very Happy” with their temp dental hygienist or assistant.
“Fundamentally, we want to see more earnings going to hard-working dental professionals, instead of temping services and agencies,” says Dr. James Younger, a practicing dentist and the Founder/CEO of TempStars. “We intentionally keep our operations efficient so that our temping fees can be as low as possible. This way dental offices have more wiggle room to pay higher hourly rates to the dental professionals who are actually working at these temping shifts.”
What about hiring and recruitment fees for permanent and contract positions? Despite having a revolutionary Job Board that is unique to the industry, TempStars doesn’t charge any recruiting or hiring fees to hire a TempStars dental hygienist or assistant.
“We’re just glad to make happy matches,” says Dr. Younger. “Our ongoing mission is to make everyone happier at work. And if a dental office finds a dental hygienist or assistant who’s a great fit for their office, and the feeling is mutual, we’re just thrilled to have made that successful connection!”
"We’re very proud and excited about our growth and success track record so far,” says Dr. James Younger, a practicing dentist and the Founder/CEO of TempStars. “But we never get complacent or rest on our laurels. We’re working hard every to expand our service, especially to areas where dental office owners and managers are reporting that temping, hiring and recruitment fees have gotten out of control.”
How does TempStars do it? “We’re a powerful team of intelligent, passionate and dynamic individuals,” says Dr. Younger, “and we leverage our cutting-edge technology and commitment to exceptional service to ensure we’re fulfilling temping and hiring needs with happy matches. And being a practicing dentist myself, experiencing the cost and frustrations with traditional and existing service, I understand the needs of my fellow dental professionals. And I genuinely listen and our team responds to make sure we’re addressing those needs.”
Holt Hackney
hackney communications
+1 5126320854
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn