TempStars' Recent Expansion to Select U.S. Markets Brings Fair Pricing To Exceptional Dental Temping and Hiring
TempStars is the fastest-growing dental temping service in North America, having completed nearly 80,000 dental temping shifts to date.
Our ongoing mission is to make everyone happier at work. And if a dental offices find a dental hygienist or assistant who’s a great fit for their office, and the feeling is mutual, we’re thrilled!”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is buzz among dental offices owners, managers and dental professionals alike about the news that TempStars has recently expanded its renowned service to select U.S. markets.
— Dr. James Younger , CEO and Founder of TempStars
With recent launches in Boston, Chicago, Nashville, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Phoenix and Scottsdale, these markets will finally see fair pricing practices coming from a top-tier dental temping and hiring service.
And despite having a revolutionary Job Board that is unique to the industry, TempStars doesn’t charge any recruiting or hiring fees to hire a TempStars dental hygienist or assistant. “We’re just glad to make happy matches,” says Dr. Younger. “Our ongoing mission is to make everyone happier at work. And if a dental offices finds a dental hygienist or assistant who’s a great fit for their office, and the feeling is mutual, we’re just thrilled to have made that successful connection!”
Luckily, this is not a case of “it’s cheaper but you get what you pay for.” In over 96% of those tens of thousands of temping shifts, the dental office has reported being “Happy” or “Very Happy” with their TempStars dental hygienist or assistant.
"We’re very proud and excited about our growth and success track record so far,” says Dr. James Younger, a practicing dentist and the Founder/CEO of TempStars. “But we never get complacent or rest on our laurels. We’re working hard every to expand our service, especially to areas where dental office owners and managers are reporting that temping, hiring and recruitment fees have gotten out of control.”
Dr. Younger continues, “And our fees are not introductory, temporary or promotional rates. This is a sustainable, profitable business model and our fees are baked into our operations. And we’ve been growing like crazy for the past 5 years.”
How does TempStars do it? “We’re a powerful team of super-smart, passionate and dynamic individuals,” says Dr. Younger, “and we leverage our cutting-edge technology and commitment to exceptional service to ensure we’re fulfilling temping and hiring needs with happy matches. And because I still practice dentistry, experiencing the cost and frustrations with traditional and existing services, I understand the needs of my fellow dental professionals. And I genuinely listen and our team responds to make sure we’re addressing those needs.”
