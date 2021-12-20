Submit Release
Former Memphis Caregiver Indicted in Vulnerable Adult Abuse Case

MEMPHIS – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the arrest of a Memphis woman on a charge of abusing a vulnerable adult in her care.

On September 24, 2021, TBI began its investigation into Decara D. Jones (DOB: 1/13/2001) of Memphis after receiving information from the Tennessee Department of Human Services Adult Protective Services and the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.  During the course of the investigation, agents determined Jones, while working as a caregiver, assaulted a vulnerable adult at a residence in the 3000 block of Darrow Drive in Memphis.

On December 14th, the Shelby County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging Jones with one count of Abuse of an Elderly/Vulnerable Adult.  On December 17th, with the assistance of the Memphis Police Department, Jones was taken into custody and booked into the Shelby County Jail East Women’s Facility on $20,000 bond.  Jones is no longer employed as a caregiver.

The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $6,879,772.50 for federal Fiscal Year 2022. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,293,257.00 for Fiscal Year 2021-2022, is funded by the State of Tennessee.

