CE: Government pushing forward its effort, for benefit of Macao people

MACAU, December 20 - The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government will continue pushing forward with all its construction and development projects, for the benefit of Macao people,

In addition, the MSAR Government would continue to perfect the laws and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security; and continue strengthening Macao people’s awareness of nationhood and patriotism, to ensure Macao’s long-term stability and prosperity.

The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, made the remarks during a reception to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of the establishment of the MSAR. The reception was held at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex.

Mr Ho said the MSAR Government would effectively implement all tasks and measures laid down in the Policy Address for the Fiscal Year 2022, and in the 2nd Five-Year Development Plan of the MSAR. The MSAR Government would also follow the general principles of administration for 2022, i.e., adhere to pandemic prevention work and bolster pandemic-prevention mechanisms; stabilise economic recovery; protect livelihoods; promote diversification; strengthen cooperation; and explore development opportunities.

The MSAR Government would continue optimising work for people's well-being, pragmatically proceed with the establishment of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, expedite adequate economic diversification, and integrate Macao into the overall national development plan.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive gave a review of the MSAR Government work done so far in 2021.

During the year, thanks to the full support provided by the Central Government, the MSAR Government had diligently upheld the spirit of President Xi Jinping’s important instructions; comprehensively and correctly upheld the principles of “One country, two systems”, “Macao people governing Macao” and a high degree of autonomy; and fulfilled Macao’s constitutional responsibility to safeguard the sovereignty, safety, and development interests of the country.

The MSAR Government had firmly implemented the basic principle of “patriots governing Macao”, to achieve success in the election for the seventh Legislative Assembly; earnestly implemented all Macao-related policies of the Central Government; actively facilitated the establishment of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin; proactively aligned with the country’s 14th Five-Year Plan to formulate the 2nd Five-Year Development Plan of the MSAR; had coordinated the work on normalised pandemic prevention and control and on the resumption of the development of Macao’s economy and society; and pressed ahead with all livelihood projects. The overall social and economic development of Macao had gradually stabilised and recovered.

Mr Ho went on to say that throughout the pandemic-prevention work and economic recovery process during the year, all sectors of society and the public never gave up supporting and cooperating with the Government. Macao people fully displayed their fine traits of mutual aid and unity, demonstrated their selfless contributions to pandemic prevention and control, overcame difficulties, and made use of the multiple tools available to tackle pandemic conditions. Application of these traditional values and spirit had been the key elements for building up Macao’s anti-pandemic measures, and the precious source of power that enabled the MSAR to continue tackling all challenges.

Mr Ho called on the Macao public not only to welcome opportunities, but also to face up to any challenges, as the world was going through a new era of major adjustments, transformation, and development. Macao must be confident in making concerted efforts to open new horizons; continue opening a new chapter in the successful implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle with Macao characteristics; and make its due contributions to realising the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation, said Mr Ho.

With the care and support of the country, and the unity and joint effort of the public, Macao would enjoy a better future, he added.

Approximately 940 guests attended today’s reception for the 22nd anniversary of the establishment of the MSAR. They included: Vice Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Mr Ho Hau Wa; Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, Mr Fu Ziying; Commissioner of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the MSAR, Mr Liu Xianfa; the Commander of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Macao Garrison, Mr Xu Liangcai; the President of the Legislative Assembly, Mr Kou Hoi In; the President of the Court of Final Appeal, Mr Sam Hou Fai; members of the Executive Council and of the Legislative Assembly; Government principal officials; Macao’s delegates to the National People’s Congress and to the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference; and people from across the community.

In the morning, the Chief Executive and approximately 520 guests had attended a flag-raising ceremony held at Golden Lotus Square, to mark the 22nd anniversary of the establishment of the MSAR.