Enchanted Fairies Announces $1 Million in Total Donations to Kidd’s Kids Children’s Charity Organization

The total donations mark the first for Enchanted Fairies in raising $1 million to a single non-profit organization

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enchanted Fairies is pleased to announce it has surpassed the $1 million mark in total donations to Kidd’s Kids, a non-profit which takes terminal children and those with life-altering conditions, as well as their families, to Walt Disney World.

Founded by Aileen Avikova, Enchanted Fairies, a fine art portrait studio, was founded with a passion and focus on creating fully immersive and long-lasting artwork and experiences for children, via magical photography sessions. With children at the forefront of its initiatives, the company has amassed over $1 million toward children’s charities, nationwide.

Kidd’s Kids is currently celebrating 30 years of bringing hope and happiness to children suffering from terminal and life-altering conditions. Its founder, Kidd Kraddick, formed the non-profit organization in 1991 after being inspired to help children. The organization has stayed committed to helping live out his mission, following his death in 2013, by bringing special children and their families to Walt Disney World. Additionally, the company also hosts ‘Kidd’s Kids Day’ each year in which The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show hosts a show on site.

Enchanted Fairies is a luxury fine art portrait studio that provides a magical, immersive experience for children of all ages. It has donated over $1 million to children’s charities nationwide. To learn more about the Enchanted Fairies experience, visit https://enchanted-fairies.com

Kidd Kraddick founded Kidd’s Kids in 1991 with a dream to make a difference in the lives of children and their families who were dealing with life-altering or life-threatening conditions. Since 1991, the charity has sent over 1000 kids and their families on a trip of a lifetime to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Our goal is to continue to grow that number each year. To find out more or to donate, please visit https://www.kiddskids.org/

