Verge takes a quantum leap with HyperSphere WalletGuard
Verge partners with HyperSphere to launch WalletGuard, the world’s first quantum immune cloud based cryptographic wallet protection and recovery service.ATLANTA, GA, USA, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Verge partners with HyperSphere to launch WalletGuard, the world’s first quantum immune cloud based cryptographic wallet protection and recovery service.
• Using HyperSphere WalletGuard, subscribers can securely access, store, and recover their associated pass phrases and secret seeds on demand.
• Billions of dollars will be saved for those who store cryptocurrency in digital wallets.
Verge Currency is entering into a global strategic partnership with HyperSphere to prevent cryptocurrency from being hacked, lost, or stolen. Today’s cryptocurrency is reliant on private keys to access underlying cryptocurrency stored in a digital wallet. Once a bad actor obtains a private key – akin to a password or phrase – digital currency can be accessed and then stolen. Over the last five years, billons of cryptocurrencies have been stolen or lost.
HyperSphere WalletGuard – a cloud-based subscription service leveraging its patented data shadowing technology will be available in First Quarter 2022. Unlike hardware wallets, there is nothing to buy or a need to remember complicated pass phrases or secret seeds that are associated with a user’s private key. The days of failed safe combination attempts, lost physical media, and damaged hardware are gone.
Users subscribe to a monthly plan to access and protect 1, 5, or 10 digital wallets and may cancel at any time. Upon sign up and verification of identity, users will be prompted to create quantum immune data shadows of their pass phrase or secret seed. WalletGuard then creates and distributes two data shadows to two of the subscriber’s designated email addresses and keeps one of the data shadows. The underlying pass phrase or secret seed is destroyed. Welcome to the world of the unhackable. To recover a lost pass phrase or secret seed, a user only needs to combine one of their data shadows stored in a designated email location with their copy and hit restore – instantly, the pass phrase or secret seed will be revealed. Welcome to the world of never-losing-your-digital money.
HyperSphere and Verge are excited to announce the only cryptocurrency being accepted for subscriptions for the WalletGuard service is Verge XVG’s Payment will also be accepted in traditional forms such as credit cards.
Tim Lord
HyperSphere Technologies
+1 603-864-8841
email us here
HyperSphere Explainer Video