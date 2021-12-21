Submit Release
News Search

There were 719 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,175 in the last 365 days.

WonderApps Announces Launch of New iPad App AJournal - Journal & Planner

AJournal - Journal & Planner: Organize your thoughts, keep track of your goals

AJournal combines the mindfulness and freedom of handwriting, with the effortless navigation and powerful customization of a digital journal/planner.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, WonderApps AB, the company behind the successful time tracking app - ATracker(over 2 million downloads), announced the launch of its new iPad app: AJournal - Journal & Planner (App Store Link).

AJournal enables users to combine the mindfulness and freedom of handwriting, with the effortless navigation and powerful customization of a digital journal/planner. Users can simply use Apple Pencil to set goals, track progress, reflect and improve, all with help of over 100 pre-designed planners, to-do lists and trackers, which are fully customizable. Users can then navigate easily by dates, weeks, months and projects.

Key features:

- Journaling / Planning with Apple Pencil, supports texts, images and over 1000 stickers
- Easy navigation by day, week, month, year or projects, with paging
- Connect calendar of your choice to daily/weekly planners
- Over 100 pre-designed templates for an easy start that are also fully customizable
- Template elements: calendar, to-do list, etc are also fully customizable
- Real time goal tracking with ATracker elements

We sincerely hope that AJournal can help users to "organize thoughts, keep track of goals"!

Jian Yan
WonderApps AB
+46 72 310 44 10
email us here

AJournal - Journal & Planner 1 Minute Video Intro

You just read:

WonderApps Announces Launch of New iPad App AJournal - Journal & Planner

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.