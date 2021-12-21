WonderApps Announces Launch of New iPad App AJournal - Journal & Planner
AJournal combines the mindfulness and freedom of handwriting, with the effortless navigation and powerful customization of a digital journal/planner.STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, WonderApps AB, the company behind the successful time tracking app - ATracker(over 2 million downloads), announced the launch of its new iPad app: AJournal - Journal & Planner (App Store Link).
AJournal enables users to combine the mindfulness and freedom of handwriting, with the effortless navigation and powerful customization of a digital journal/planner. Users can simply use Apple Pencil to set goals, track progress, reflect and improve, all with help of over 100 pre-designed planners, to-do lists and trackers, which are fully customizable. Users can then navigate easily by dates, weeks, months and projects.
Key features:
- Journaling / Planning with Apple Pencil, supports texts, images and over 1000 stickers
- Easy navigation by day, week, month, year or projects, with paging
- Connect calendar of your choice to daily/weekly planners
- Over 100 pre-designed templates for an easy start that are also fully customizable
- Template elements: calendar, to-do list, etc are also fully customizable
- Real time goal tracking with ATracker elements
We sincerely hope that AJournal can help users to "organize thoughts, keep track of goals"!
Jian Yan
WonderApps AB
+46 72 310 44 10
email us here
AJournal - Journal & Planner 1 Minute Video Intro