WonderApps Announces Launch of New iPad App AJournal - Journal & Planner

AJournal - Journal & Planner: Organize your thoughts, keep track of your goals

AJournal combines the mindfulness and freedom of handwriting, with the effortless navigation and powerful customization of a digital journal/planner.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, December 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, WonderApps AB, the company behind the successful time tracking app - ATracker (over 2 million downloads), announced the launch of its new iPad app: AJournal - Journal & Planner App Store Link ).AJournal enables users to combine the mindfulness and freedom of handwriting, with the effortless navigation and powerful customization of a digital journal/planner. Users can simply use Apple Pencil to set goals, track progress, reflect and improve, all with help of over 100 pre-designed planners, to-do lists and trackers, which are fully customizable. Users can then navigate easily by dates, weeks, months and projects.Key features:- Journaling / Planning with Apple Pencil, supports texts, images and over 1000 stickers- Easy navigation by day, week, month, year or projects, with paging- Connect calendar of your choice to daily/weekly planners- Over 100 pre-designed templates for an easy start that are also fully customizable- Template elements: calendar, to-do list, etc are also fully customizable- Real time goal tracking with ATracker elementsWe sincerely hope that AJournal can help users to "organize thoughts, keep track of goals"!

AJournal - Journal & Planner 1 Minute Video Intro