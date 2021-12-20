New Fishing Regulations Begin January 1, 2022

Vermont’s fishing regulations will look different on January 1, 2022. But don’t worry, most of the new regulations have been simplified and provide additional fishing opportunities. If you fish like you have in the past you will be legal, with a few exceptions.

“We’ve worked with our biologists, warden service staff, fish and wildlife board, and the public to develop regulations that are easier to understand while still providing protection for fish populations across Vermont,” said Director of the Fish Division Eric Palmer. “These new changes allow anyone to fish nearly all waterbodies in the state year-round as long as they practice catch and release.”

Some additional highlights include:

In certain lakes and ponds, the winter harvest season for trout will start on January 1. You can keep 8 trout from streams and rivers. This means 8 total fish of any combination of Brook, Brown or Rainbow Trout. Many waters that were previously seasonally closed are now managed under general regulations. All of these changes mean that the number of tables in the Fishing Guide is reduced from 10 to 3.

To get all the details, visit Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website at www.vtfishandwildlife.com where you can download a copy of the 2022 FISHING GUIDE & REGULATIONS or grab a hard copy at one of many license agent locations across the state.

For Immediate Release: December 17, 2021

Media Contact: Bernie Pientka 802-879-5698; Eric Palmer 802-535-7635