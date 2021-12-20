Submit Release
Senator Costa Announces More Than $800K in Community Grants

Pittsburgh, Pa. December 20, 2021 − Today Senator Jay Costa announced the award of more than $800,000 in state grants from the Keystone Communities Program (KCP) for community organizations in the 43rd senatorial district.

“These grants are going to worthy organizations for valuable projects – exactly what we are looking for when deciding how to make state investments,” said Senator Costa. “With these awards, organizations like Action Housing and Community Kitchen, and others around the state, are going to be able to improve their facilities while furthering their important missions.”

The entities receiving grants today in the 43rd district include:

  • Action Housing Inc.: $700,000 to complete construction of the Second Avenue Commons homeless facility in Pittsburgh
  • Community Kitchen Pittsburgh: $91,020 to upgrade the training facility to provide onsite food preparation and service experience
  • Wilkinsburg Community Development Corporation: $50,000 to continue façade improvements along a targeted area of downtown Wilkinsburg, including Penn Avenue

The Keystone Communities Program (KCP) program is designed to encourage the creation of partnerships between the public and private sectors that jointly support local initiatives such as the growth and stability of neighborhoods and communities; social and economic diversity; and a strong and secure quality of life.

The program allows communities to tailor the assistance to meet the needs of its specific revitalization effort.

