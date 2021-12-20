FUNGUYS Psychedelic NFT Club Presents: Memberships for an Exclusive Encrypted Spore Dex & Original Content Live-stream
JOIN FUNGUYS — An exclusive NFT club pillared on psychedelic research and nuanced technology in the Metaverse — The first of its kind!ORILLIA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The convergence of psychedelic enlightenment and blockchain technology creates a universe of potential never before experienced. Join the pioneers and brightest minds in the space for unparalleled resources to help navigate your own unique psychedelic journey.
A FUNGUYS membership grants access to an exclusive online club complete with live-streaming radio hosts, industry interviews, house DJ’s and psychedelic rock playlists. Join the Discord community and all active forums where you’ll meet other psychedelic travelers along the way!
Grab your own set of keys by becoming a member of FUNGUYS Psychedelic NFT Club and enter our Metaverse clubhouse, located in the Sandbox near Snoop Dogg. Join in on special events with virtual spore bars and merch tables, and while you’re here, stay for a gamified mushroom growing tutorial and learn to grow your own through our simulation before translating your skills at home.
Buy, sell, and trade mushroom spores internationally through our decentralized spore exchange (Dex) and chat with other community members about their own process growing a sacred garden. Meanwhile, check in with the team whenever you please for tips by experienced knowers, growers and extractors in the psychedelic space.
FUNGUYS also functions as a DAO and profit-sharing platform (through ad revenue and other campaigns) to manage all original content for shroomery.eth. A membership with FUNGUYS includes free subscriptions to our e-magazine and all other educational material.
COMING SOON: Shroomery.eth Psychedelics/Crypto/NFT themed Radio & Magazine.
Shroomery.eth online radio show — your one-stop shop for all the latest trends and techniques in the growing and consumption space. Bring all your dosing and growing-related questions for our plant medicine gurus, and fine tune your own expertise.
Tune into our 24 hours 7 days a week live streaming radio station for giveaways and tutorials, and be the first to know about all our exclusive content.
Want more? Get involved! Pitch your own story ideas or apply to spin during our live streaming radio hours. Participate in the ever-growing FUNGUYS Club project and earn your cut of our revenue streams from initiatives run on the radio show and magazine platforms. More to follow.
We’ll see you in the sand of the Mycelium Playground!
