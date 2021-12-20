Emergency Broadband Benefit Program Transitions to the Affordable Connectivity Program on 12-31-2021

The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program (EBBP) is transitioning over to a longer-term broadband affordability program called the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). Applications for the EBBP will be accepted through December 30, 2021. After that date, no further applications for the EBBP will be accepted.

Households enrolled in the EBBP as of December 31, 2021, will continue to receive their current monthly benefit until March 1, 2022. In January 2022, these households will receive additional details about the steps they need to take from the program administrator (USAC) or their broadband provider, and will be given at least 30 days to respond.

Effective December 31, 2021, enrollments will begin for the ACP.

On November 15, 2021, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (Infrastructure Act) became law. The Infrastructure Act provides $14.2 billion to modify and extend the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program (EBB Program) to a longer-term broadband affordability program called the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The Infrastructure Act directs the Federal Communications Commission (Commission) to undertake a proceeding to adopt final rules for the ACP.

On November 18, 2021, the Commission’s Wireline Competition Bureau issued a Public Notice seeking comment on the rules and administration of the ACP. Final rules for the Affordable Connectivity Program are expected in mid-January

Consumers can still apply for the EBBP through December 30, 2021.

For more information, please see the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program webpage.