Renowned Baltaire Restaurant Receives Placement in the MICHELIN Guide California 2021

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Best Los Angeles Steakhouse, Baltaire Restaurant, received a placement in the Michelin Guide California 2021 with “plate designation” for worthy cuisine. On October 7, Michelin Guide stopped using the “Michelin Plate” distinction, so Baltaire is now in the guide, but without a specific distinction. It is a huge honor to receive recognition from Michelin, and Baltaire Restaurant is deserving of the cause.

Director of marketing Amber Jamal Eckerlund says “We hope to continue working hard to earn a star or two in the future.” Baltaire is a contemporary restaurant with classic genes, with an elegant dining room and a lively outdoor patio. It features specialty cocktails and prime cuts, and one can enjoy lunch or dinner under the stars.

Kevin Khalili, CEO of Alliance Hospitality Group, has a strong and inspiring mission statement of how he runs his restaurants. It states “Provide excellent food and unforgettable service to our customers across all our brands, whether the customer is grabbing a healthy lunch at the Coral Tree Cafe or indulging with their friends and family at Baltaire.”

The Baltaire Michelin listing can be found here: https://guide.michelin.com/us/en/california/us-los-angeles/restaurant/baltaire

Alliance Hospitality Group started to prosper with their Coral Tree Cafe locations, and when the Cheesecake Factory in Brentwood was preparing to close, they knew there was an opportunity to seize.

“I like people, I like hospitality, my fondest memories growing up involved restaurants,” says Kevin Khalili. He took restaurant management night classes at UCLA, reading every book, news story, and magazine article he could find to learn how to run a restaurant to the best of his ability.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Kevin Khalili and his partners knew their city and their market, and thus were able to create a concept that surrounding businesses, and the community as a whole, would love. Baltaire does just that, capturing a modern California vibe while also maintaining classic steakhouses staples, like cushy leather chairs, a mirror-backed two-sided bar, and a fireplace.

According to ‘Michelin Guide’s Point of View’, “It is equal parts sultry and spacious with a stunning bar to boot. It has all of the bells and whistles synonymous with steakhouses (think dark wood and leather) yet it eschews that tired old boy's ambiance, offering an entirely welcoming vibe instead.”

“The extensive menu has a number of pleasing appetizers, including grilled artichokes, expertly charred and served alongside a Meyer lemon aïoli, and fromage blanc-based Kalamata olive dip with toasted baguette. Of course, few things beat a broiled three-inch thick bone-in Porterhouse with its rich and beefy buttery flavor, served with oversized platters of sautéed button mushrooms with sweet onions and crispy roasted German potatoes.”

Alliance is looking to take Baltaire on the road, considering Phoenix, Dallas, and of course, New York City. “It’s exciting… but certainly challenging.” Kevin Khalili admits. Amber Jamal and Kevin Khalili are congratulated on their accomplishments so far and appear they are on the path to earn a Michelin star (or two) in the future.