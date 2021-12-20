A Brighter Future
While our jobs aren’t easy, they pale in comparison to the difficulties of raising a human life. A young mother has the most important job of all.”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If one were to take a stroll down the bustling streets of Charlotte, North Carolina, they would see a diverse city filled with unique culture, long-standing heritage, and futuristic design. Charlotte is home to some of the fastest rising start-up businesses, too, ranking it amongst the highest cities in the United States for entrepreneurs.
— William Clementi
Two such entrepreneurs, Matthew Stiner and William Clementi—cofounders of 365 Solar Energy—are driven to give-back to the city that they call home. “This city and community have given us the tools to build our own company. It has allowed us to grow and thrive. It’s important to both Matt and I to give back to the community that has been so wonderful to us,” says co-founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Will Clementi.
How are these two giving back? By simple acts of kindness during the holidays. “It’s so easy to focus on what is right in front of you,” says Matt Stiner co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 365 Solar Energy. Matt continues “We often focus on ourselves, our loved ones, our homes…we sometimes forget to look outside of that sphere and see those who need a hand. Both Will and myself have been in positions where it was the smallest gesture of kindness from someone around us, that lifted us out of a difficult spot; Will and I want to be that for someone else.”
This holiday season, Matt and Will are donating to a young, expecting mother. On behalf of 365 Solar Energy, they are donating gift cards, diapers, blankets, and household goods to the young lady. “It doesn’t matter if you are 30 or 18, society expects the same level of financial and mental maturity from a parent—as does the child,” says Will Clementi. “While our jobs aren’t easy, they pale in comparison to the difficulties of raising a human life. A young mother has the most important job of all, and if we can do anything to make it a little easier, we are more than happy to do that.”
With inflation at an all-time high, and the rising cost of goods, these types of donations can be significant in building up communities. Many companies have pledged to service their own communities through similar acts of generosity. Matt and Will have this to say:
“We hope other businesses in the area do the same thing. It doesn’t matter if you donate something big or something small, it all helps. If we—as a community—all pitched in and pledged to help just one person, imagine the impact we could have on Charlotte! The holidays are magical, but for so many, they represent a very challenging part of the year. This is a great opportunity for businesses and individuals to step up and help enrich someone’s life. Our New Year’s resolution is, by this time next year, to be able to help many more! We encourage other companies to jump in and do the same!” – Matt Stiner & Will Clementi
The holidays represent a time of giving, hope, and love. These kinds of stories are inspiring and help to send a message that, even in a dimmer moment for our nation, simple acts of kindness can make the future a little brighter.
