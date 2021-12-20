VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Be on the Lookout for Last-Minute Holiday Shopping Scams
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Be on the Lookout for Last-Minute Holiday Shopping Scamstips for last-minute shoppers—echoing previous warnings from Attorney General Moody.
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “The last-minute buying frenzy before Christmas can create opportunities for scammers trying to steal your holiday cheer. Be extra cautious while you shop and follow a few smart-shopping tips I am releasing for Floridians looking to finish their shopping list before Santa makes his rounds.”
Attorney General Moody previously covered many of the scams and consumer tips highlighted in the FBI’s recent warning. Below is a list of a few safety steps from the Attorney General’s Consumer Alerts:Additionally, the FBI provides tips about buying from reputable websites and being wary of too-good-to-be-true deals. These tips are covered in Attorney General Moody’s 2021 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide, which also contains more information about safe online shopping, how to avoid charity-related scams and a list of recalled items for consumers to stay wary of. To access the guide in English, click here. To access the guide in Spanish, click here. Another safe-shopping resource for Floridians to use while finishing last-minute shopping is Scams at a Glance: ‘Tis the Season—a brochure full of tips consumers should consider to help protect personal and financial information during the holiday season. To view Scams at a Glance: ‘Tis the Season, click here.