Gov. Wolf Orders Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Westmoreland County Firefighter

Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Westmoreland County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of Mount Pleasant Mayor and Fire Chief Gerald “Jerry” Lucia, who died in the line of duty on Friday, December 17, 2021.

The commonwealth flag shall be flown at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, December 22. The United States flag is to remain at full-staff.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.