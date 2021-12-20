Gazprom boosts gas supplies to Turkey in 2021

December 20, 2021, 17:50

A working meeting of Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, with Alparslan Bayraktar, Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Turkey, and Burhan Ozcan, Chairman of the Board and General Manager at BOTAS, took place today in St. Petersburg.

The meeting participants reviewed their current interactions and the prospects of Russian gas supplies to Turkey. It was noted that exports had grown substantially in 2021: over the 11 months of this year, Gazprom’s gas deliveries to Turkey were 83.7 per cent higher than in the same period of 2020.

Background Russian gas supplies to Turkey are carried out via the TurkStream and Blue Stream cutting-edge offshore gas pipelines. BOTAS, a state-owned oil-and-gas company that was founded in 1974 by decree of the Turkish Government, is one of the biggest players in Turkey’s natural gas market.