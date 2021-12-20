Submit Release
News Search

There were 379 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,812 in the last 365 days.

Gazprom boosts gas supplies to Turkey in 2021

A working meeting of Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, with Alparslan Bayraktar, Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Turkey, and Burhan Ozcan, Chairman of the Board and General Manager at BOTAS, took place today in St. Petersburg.

The meeting participants reviewed their current interactions and the prospects of Russian gas supplies to Turkey. It was noted that exports had grown substantially in 2021: over the 11 months of this year, Gazprom’s gas deliveries to Turkey were 83.7 per cent higher than in the same period of 2020.

Background

Russian gas supplies to Turkey are carried out via the TurkStream and Blue Stream cutting-edge offshore gas pipelines.

BOTAS, a state-owned oil-and-gas company that was founded in 1974 by decree of the Turkish Government, is one of the biggest players in Turkey’s natural gas market.

 

Information Directorate, Gazprom

Media 

+7 812 609-34-21  +7 812 609-34-32 +7 812 613-29-27

pr@gazprom.ru

Investment Community

+7 812 609-41-29

ir@gazprom.ru

Gazprom on social media

 

You just read:

Gazprom boosts gas supplies to Turkey in 2021

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.