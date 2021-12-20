Smaller Gatherings And Less Travel This Christmas, But More Optimism for 2022, Finds Global Christmas Survey by TGM
How will Christmas be different this year? 64% is going to have their celebrations impacted by COVID
87% says that Christmas is the most awaited time of the year according to results of Global Christmas Survey
A Survey by TGM Research, Representing More Than 1 Billion Consumers, Indicates That COVID Will Still Impact 2021 Christmas Celebrations for 64% of PeopleDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TGM Research, a data and insights company, has just unveiled the findings of its just-concluded Christmas Global Survey 2021. The world’s largest festive season survey for the year reveals retail customer behaviour during the festive season in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.
TGM Research today announced the formal release of its Christmas Global Survey Report 2021, providing valuable insights on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the behaviour of retail consumers during the biggest holiday season of the year. Over the last couple of years, the pandemic has forced serious transformations in the way people travel and shop. The just-completed survey by TGM Research is the world’s largest festive season-oriented survey for the year that was aimed at capturing the extent of these changes.
The report released by TGM Research provides a clear and thorough understanding of unique consumer behaviour preceding Christmas and its impact. 17 countries across five continents were studied to gain proper insights on consumer behaviour around the world. The average representative sample for all the countries was more than 800, and the total sample size of the project was close to 15,000. The survey was conducted between the 4th and 10th of December 2021 via internet-based polling. Country data was weighted to take country population structure aged between 18-55 or 18-65.
The survey reveals that even in the aftermath of the pandemic, Christmas remains to be the most awaited season of the year for 87% of people worldwide. This is primarily because 93% of people consider this period of the year as an excellent opportunity to spend quality time with family. Unlike the pre-pandemic Christmas celebrations, however, people are more likely to spend time at home cooking, eating, decorating, and watching films.
Travelling has always been an important aspect of the Christmas celebration. However, the TGM Christmas Global Survey Report 2021 indicates that a large majority of respondents do not plan to travel during Christmas this year. Travelling would be mostly local, meeting family members primarily by car. Understandably, socializing with extended family and friends will be somewhat limited for the year. Technology will play a major role in overcoming these reunion difficulties.
The Covid pandemic has significantly influenced people’s travel decisions, and only 30% of people have a travel plan this Christmas and about 74% of them will use cars as their means of transportation. These results are almost identical for European, Latin American, and North American countries. Also, about 46% of the respondents feel that they will spend about the same amount on transportation as last year.
TGM Research informs that compared to the previous year, there will be some signs of improvement this year in terms of Christmas spending. However, it is unlikely to bounce back to pre-pandemic trends. The survey provides several key takeaways related to consumer spending this Christmas.
• While some consumers started their Christmas shopping early this year, most of them will wait until the final week prior to Christmas.
• As a direct impact of the pandemic, consumers will buy less in physical stores and rely more on different e-commerce platforms.
• Safety will take center stage this year, and a large majority of shoppers will avoid crowded locations to avoid physical contact.
• For many consumers, shopping online has become a habit over the last couple of years and this will continue to be a preferred choice for a significant part of their Christmas shopping.
The TGM Christmas Global Survey Report shows some positive Christmas spending trends compared to the year 2020. In spite of the economic impact of the pandemic, about 32% of people are expecting to spend more this year. After sacrificing the previous Christmas, these consumers are likely to allocate a higher budget this year for food and gift.
TGM Research is hopeful that 2022 will be the year of transition towards a Covid-free world. According to their study, about 47% of Europeans and Americans believe that 2022 will be better. Interestingly, LATAM and the rest of the world are far more optimistic about the upcoming year.
“Christmas is the time of year when many of us come together to reminisce about the year gone by and make plans for the year ahead. It is also the most awaited part of the year for 87% of people worldwide. Luckily, this has not been affected by Covid and we still do love Christmas. As we all begin planning our activities for the upcoming season, we at TGM have commissioned this biggest Christmas research project to bring you some inspiration for the upcoming Christmas season,” said Greg LASKI, the founder of TGM Research.
The report discussing the findings of the TGM Christmas Global Survey Report 2021 is now available at https://tgmresearch.com/christmas2021
About TGM Research: TGM Research is an international technology-driven market research agency, which uses innovative digital ways to conduct surveys. We deliver large-scale global projects across all business and consumer audiences. Our global team of consultants blends people expertise and technology experiences to build insight solutions that help drive our clients’ incremental growth.
