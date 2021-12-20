NATIONAL DOWN SYNDROME CONGRESS HIRES JORDAN KOUGH AS NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
I look forward to working with a stellar staff and an engaged Board of Directors to successfully lead the NDSC into the future. ”ATLANTA, GA, USA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Down Syndrome Congress has hired Jordan Kough as its new Executive Director, effective January 3, 2022. Jordan is an accomplished leader with a deep level of connection to, and affinity for, the broader disability community. Since 2017, he has served as the Executive Director of the Disability Rights Legal Center (DRLC) in California, a non-profit, public interest advocacy organization that champions the civil rights of people with disabilities through education, advocacy, and litigation. Jordan also has a wealth of fundraising and development experience, founding Your Mission Possible, Inc. an organization that focuses on fundraising for nonprofits where he helped a diverse portfolio of nonprofit organizations significantly grow their funding streams from individual donors, corporate sponsorships, and grants.
— Jordan Kough
"I am honored to be joining the National Down Syndrome Congress, a wonderful organization that has had an immense impact on the Down syndrome community over the past 50 years,” Jordan Kough said. “I look forward to working with a stellar staff and an engaged Board of Directors to successfully lead the NDSC into the future. I believe the potential future impact of the NDSC to be significant and can only hope to lead the organization to success similar to a storied history."
Shauntel Neal-Howe, NDSC’s Board President, explained, “Jordan Kough was chosen for his strong leadership experience, his zeal to engage all stakeholder groups, and his innovative approaches to fundraising.” She continued, “We are confident that Jordan is the right person to set up the NDSC for another 50 years, and we are excited for this next chapter in the NDSC’s history to begin.”
#####
About the National Down Syndrome Congress
Founded in 1973, the National Down Syndrome Congress (NDSC) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to an improved world for individuals with Down syndrome. The NDSC is a leading national resource for anyone seeking to learn about Down syndrome and whose purpose is to promote the interests of people with Down syndrome through advocacy, public awareness, and information. In addition, the NDSC provides support and information about issues related to Down syndrome and on matters of public policy throughout the lifespan. The NDSC is dedicated to reshaping how people understand and experience Down syndrome and creating an improved world in which all people will recognize and embrace the value and dignity of people with Down syndrome. For more information about the NDSC, please visit our website at www.ndsccenter.org.
Tamara Pursley
National Down Syndrome Congress
+1 7706049500
tamara@ndsccenter.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn