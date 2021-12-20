Submit Release
News Search

There were 400 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,834 in the last 365 days.

NATIONAL DOWN SYNDROME CONGRESS HIRES JORDAN KOUGH AS NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

NDSC Logo

NDSC Logo

Jordan Kough

Jordan Kough

I look forward to working with a stellar staff and an engaged Board of Directors to successfully lead the NDSC into the future. ”
— Jordan Kough
ATLANTA, GA, USA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Down Syndrome Congress has hired Jordan Kough as its new Executive Director, effective January 3, 2022. Jordan is an accomplished leader with a deep level of connection to, and affinity for, the broader disability community. Since 2017, he has served as the Executive Director of the Disability Rights Legal Center (DRLC) in California, a non-profit, public interest advocacy organization that champions the civil rights of people with disabilities through education, advocacy, and litigation. Jordan also has a wealth of fundraising and development experience, founding Your Mission Possible, Inc. an organization that focuses on fundraising for nonprofits where he helped a diverse portfolio of nonprofit organizations significantly grow their funding streams from individual donors, corporate sponsorships, and grants.

"I am honored to be joining the National Down Syndrome Congress, a wonderful organization that has had an immense impact on the Down syndrome community over the past 50 years,” Jordan Kough said. “I look forward to working with a stellar staff and an engaged Board of Directors to successfully lead the NDSC into the future. I believe the potential future impact of the NDSC to be significant and can only hope to lead the organization to success similar to a storied history."

Shauntel Neal-Howe, NDSC’s Board President, explained, “Jordan Kough was chosen for his strong leadership experience, his zeal to engage all stakeholder groups, and his innovative approaches to fundraising.” She continued, “We are confident that Jordan is the right person to set up the NDSC for another 50 years, and we are excited for this next chapter in the NDSC’s history to begin.”

#####

About the National Down Syndrome Congress

Founded in 1973, the National Down Syndrome Congress (NDSC) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to an improved world for individuals with Down syndrome. The NDSC is a leading national resource for anyone seeking to learn about Down syndrome and whose purpose is to promote the interests of people with Down syndrome through advocacy, public awareness, and information. In addition, the NDSC provides support and information about issues related to Down syndrome and on matters of public policy throughout the lifespan. The NDSC is dedicated to reshaping how people understand and experience Down syndrome and creating an improved world in which all people will recognize and embrace the value and dignity of people with Down syndrome. For more information about the NDSC, please visit our website at www.ndsccenter.org.

Tamara Pursley
National Down Syndrome Congress
+1 7706049500
tamara@ndsccenter.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

NATIONAL DOWN SYNDROME CONGRESS HIRES JORDAN KOUGH AS NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, International Organizations, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.