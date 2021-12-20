Alkylate Market to Expand at a Robust Pace by 2031

Alkylate Market is predicted to reach a valuation of US$ 99.4 Bn by the end of 2031

ALBANY, NEW YORK, US, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COVID-19 Outbreak Pinched Demand for Premium Gasoline Leading to Alkylate Price Drop

The New York Harbor has been less thirsty for alkylate flowing from India’s Reliance refinery during the COVID-19 outbreak. Such trends are affecting the expansion of the India alkylate market. The pandemic has been responsible for pinching the demand for premium gasoline, leading to a price drop for alkylate and squeezing the octane spread. Excess supply and thin blending margins for premium RBOB (Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygen Blending) are affecting the growth of the alkylate market.

Suppliers were putting excess alkylate in storage during the peak of the coronavirus outbreak in April with plans to remain stored until summer 2021. Moreover, refineries have been functioning in a staggered manner following which, there has been a slowdown in alkylate flows. As such, mass inoculation using COVID-19 vaccines and robust financial planning of business activities are anticipated to revive market growth in Q3 and Q4 of 2021.

Advanced Sulfuric Acid Alkylation Prevents Side Reactions during Motor Gasoline Blending

The global alkylate market is estimated to clock a sluggish CAGR of ~2% during the forecast period. This is evident since manufacturers are challenged with side reactions during high-octane blending of motor gasoline. Hence, manufacturers such as Lummus Technologies, a leading licensor of proprietary petrochemicals, refining and gas processing technologies, is introducing its CDAlky® gasoline alkylation technology, which prevents side reactions during high-octane blending of motor gasoline.

Companies are increasing their R&D in advanced sulfuric acid alkylation processes that also reduce acid consumption rates during high-octane blending of motor gasoline.

New Facilities Conduct Research to Produce High Quality Alkylate from 100% Isobutylene Feed

Investments in new production capacities are contributing toward the growth of the alkylate market, which is predicted to reach a valuation of US$ 99.4 Bn by the end of 2031. Hengli Petrochemical - a company engaged in the supply and trading of crude oil, petroleum, and petrochemical products, has announced to start its new 300 Kmta Stratco alkylation unit in China, which is licensed by the Dupont Clean Technologies. Such developments are helping companies to produce high quality alkylate from 100% isobutylene feed.

Alkylate is gaining popularity as a key component in clean and high-octane gasoline from 100% isobutylene feed stream. Manufacturers in the alkylate market are gaining a strong research base in techniques that maximize product octane and minimize end-point with this feedstock.

New Solid Acid Catalyst Technology Replacing Hydrofluoric Acid Alkylation

Globally, the demand for cleaner burning gasoline blend components is increasing, while the overall demand for gasoline is declining. Companies in the alkylate market are capitalizing on this opportunity to develop a new solid acid catalyst technology, which is outperforming liquid acids. This has led to the popularity of ExSact catalyst, which forms the core of a safe and efficient K-SAAT process that generates high-octane alkylate.

Alkylate, isomerate, ethanol, and ethers represent the cleaner burning gasoline blend components. Companies in the alkylate market are taking advantage of this opportunity to adopt reactors that are replacing hydrofluoric acid (HF) alkylation and resulting in commercially proven processes with high return in investment.

High Throughput Experimentation Using PAT Tools Help Optimize Alkylation Reactions

In-situ technologies used in conjunction with automated reactors help the chemist with a thorough understanding of how reaction conditions and variables relate to the overall reaction performance. Chemical manufacturers in the alkylate market are taking efforts to understand kinetics, thermodynamics, and effect of reaction variables on alkylation necessary for reaction development, scale-up, and safety to achieve desired final product specifications.

Manufacturers in the alkylate market are investing in robust chemical reactors and reaction calorimeters to ensure that reaction energetics are well understood. They are conducting high throughput experimentation using data-intensive PAT (Process Analytical Technology) tools to characterize and optimize alkylation reactions for improved performance. Manufacturers are establishing stable revenue streams by using alkylation to produce fuels from petroleum.

