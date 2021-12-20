Illuminating the Human Machine: Sizzling Start-Up VATA7 Makes Motorcycle Magic with Lifesaving LEDs
VATA7, Founder & CEO, Brian Jon Garvey, introduces the X1 LED Helmet via Facebook and Instagram Live on New Year's Eve at 9 pm PST, Midnight ESTNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Use your head and light the way to the future of motorcycle safety.
Delivering a compelling suite of advanced safety and convenience features in an attractive package, gear Grandmaster VATA7 unveils their latest smart motorcycle helmet entitled X1 LED 'Speed & Light,' which could be the brain bucket of the future.
Weighing only 1.2kgs/2.8lbs, it's lighter than most helmets by over a pound. Made of carbon fiber with aeronautical technology, it's a helmet that's never been seen before with a striking matte black, multi-patterned carbon look equipped with an Aerofoil vent and dynamic lighting system (Speed and Light).
X1 LED 'Speed & Light' comes ready with custom SENA Bluetooth communications creatively crafted under VATA7's patented technology. Among the most astounding developments, the Gen2 LED tech pack and X1 Speed & Light LED helmet are wirelessly connected to the motorcycle's lighting system for improved visibility.
Founded by 55-year-old former Navy frogman, CEO Brian Jon Garvey who heads VATA7 Inc; this Spokane-based startup creates motorcycle gear and clothing featuring built-in lighting technology designed to increase rider visibility and safety.
Join Garvey on New Year's Eve when he will introduce VATA7's new X1 LED Helmet via Facebook and Instagram Live at 9 pm PST, Midnight EST. Interested members can visit the X1 page to sign up for the NYE X1 introduction updates.
A smarter way to be seen, VATA7 stands for 'Illuminating the Human Machine.'
Simultaneously cool and useful, VATA7's products work by enabling riders to sync technology to their motorcycle's lighting system. Taillights, brake lights, and turn signals are integrated into the company's helmet and backpack products, which wirelessly connect to a transmitter (Tx Unit), located beneath the motorcycle's seat.
Garvey describes the Gen2 tech pack as having a streamlined shape similar to the Gen1 model, but with a recessed taillight, brake light and turn signal lenses, added space for a hydration bag, a solar charging system, and a USB charging port in the side strap for charging your phone while riding. In addition to the lighting system and a battery, the Gen2 backpack's softshell form includes 24 liters of interior storage space.
There isn't a limit to the amount of VATA7 gear that can sync to just one Tx unit. This means drivers and passengers can sync motorcycle lighting systems with the company's X7 helmets, Gen1 or Gen2 tech pack, and future products, including jackets, boots, gloves, and other gear using the company's groundbreaking technology. Riders with more than one motorcycle can add a Tx unit to those, and the receiving technology will sync to the bike they choose to ride.
In addition to motorcyclists, VATA7 also markets intelligent and multifunctional connected products to motorsports and electric skateboard, scooter, and one-wheel transportation rider communities.
Garvey launched VATA7 in 2017, initially operating the company out of his garage in San Diego, where most of its early employees were neighborhood high schoolers he taught to solder, quality test, and ship the company's first product the Gen1 backpack.
In those early days, Garvey and his son Sean initially began experimenting with designs for a motorcycle backpack that would incorporate LED lighting. But they still needed to create a wirelessly linking and synchronizing those lights to a motorcycle's lighting system. The system they ultimately settled on uses radio frequency, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi technology with over 900 trillion automated addresses, so no two riders should cross communicate.
Presently, VATA7 employs four people and works with a dozen remote freelancers. Its headquarters, located in a 5,000-square-foot building at 1908 North Old Trails Road, west of Spokane, also includes offices and a product showroom.
Upon graduating from Mead High School in 1984, he joined the Navy and was part of its elite rescue swimmer, Helicopter Search and Rescue, and Special Operations teams.
After the Navy, he went on to become an award-winning architectural lighting designer, where he designed the lighting for U.S. Embassies, Universities, Convention Centers, Museums, Science Buildings, and roadway lighting, to name a few.
After his parents died in 2009, Garvey decided to move to San Diego, founding a tea and juice company. During his time there, he purchased a powerful, lightweight motorcycle called a café racer from Los Angeles-based custom motorcycle maker Dustin Kott, Garvey says. He was on his way home with the bike and pulled over to help a family with a flat tire before witnessing an accident.
"It didn't take me long to figure out it was a motorcycle, but since it was night, I couldn't see the rider for several minutes," he recalls. "All the way home, all I could think about was how invisible I must be to the thousands of cars around me, and the idea for VATA7 was born."
With a plan to become the safest helmet company globally, the brand announced Italian helmet design-engineer Matteo Occhipinti has joined VATA7 as its director of VATA7's helmet group, located in Lugano, Switzerland.
Subsequently, the company recently formed VATA7-EUROPE, SA, VATA7-ASIA, HK (Hong Kong), and VATA7-SHENZHEN to service over 100 million motorcycle riders in Asia. With roughly 16 million riders in the USA, 60 million in Europe, and over 200 million riders globally, VATA7 is poised to become the bright white light at the end of the tunnel.
To learn more about GEN2 LED Tech Pack and X1 LED Helmet details, visit www.vata7.com
Adam Nelson
WORKHOUSE
+19179305802 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn