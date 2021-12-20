Shortwave Infrared Lamps Market is set to experience a value growth of close to 3.4% CAGR over the next ten years - TMR

Shortwave Infrared Lamps Market

Shortwave Infrared Lamps Market to Reach Valuation Of US$ 395.2 Mn By 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period

ALBANY , NY, US, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global shortwave infrared lamps market. In terms of revenue, the global shortwave infrared lamps market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global shortwave infrared lamps market.

Companies are expanding their range of shortwave infrared lamps by adding different technologies. Manufacturers are increasing their partnerships with different international and local distributors to have a better reach in every region. Some players are opening online portals to promote their products.

Increasing Demand and Overcoming Challenges amid Threatening Coronavirus Pandemic

The shortwave infrared lamps market is adversely affected by the rapid spread of coronavirus. Although there has been a huge impact on the industrial sector affecting almost all industries, manufacturers in the shortwave infrared lamps market are taking efforts to recover from the losses. Manufacturers are adopting new trends and technologies to develop high performing SWIR lamps required for different end-use industries. Moreover, increasing initiatives by governments to support manufacturing industries, along with a strong presence of manufacturers operating in the shortwave infrared lamps market is driving to the market growth amid coronavirus pandemic.

Shortwave Infrared Lamps Market: Key Segments

In terms of type, the non-glare/ clear segment is expected to hold major share of the shortwave infrared lamps market. The demand for clear infrared lights is high as these lamps provide less glow with similar heat. Suppliers and manufacturers have also started production and supply of clear or non-glare shortwave infrared lamps due to the increase in demand.

Based on power, 1000-to-3000-Watt segment accounts for major share in the global shortwave infrared lamps market. The rise in the demand from several end-use industries is leading to an increased share. Most of the shortwave infrared lamps are manufactured with a power of 1500-2000 Watts, which are considered to be of good quality with better performance. The second category, which consumers prefer is 750-1500 Watts.

In terms of lighted length, manufacturers are witnessing increased demand for SWIR lamps with heating lengths ranging from 11” to 20” and are constantly focusing on developing new products due to increasing use of SWIR lamps in the food segment.

In terms of industry, the plastic industry followed by the paper industry accounts for major share in the global shortwave infrared lamps market. In the plastic industry, SWIR lamps are used for several applications such as bottle blowing, thermoforming, welding, and strapping. The lamps are widely used for drying, copying, offset printing, etc. in the paper industry.

In terms of distribution channel, indirect sales account for major share in the global shortwave infrared lamps market. This is due to the presence of a large number of distributors and third-party mediums across geographies.

Shortwave infrared lamps Market: Prominent Regions

The global market for shortwave infrared lamps has been divided into North America (U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa), and Latin America (Brazil, and Rest of Latin America). The global shortwave infrared lamps market is dominated by Asia Pacific. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rapid industrialization in emerging economies, soaring demand from food and manufacturing industry, and low production costs.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the presence of numerous manufacturing facilities across several countries. The demand for SWIR lamps is increasing in manufacturing operations such as in the plastic industry, and others.

Shortwave Infrared Lamps Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global shortwave infrared lamps market are Dr. Hönle AG, Ushio America, Inc., Heraeus Holding, Anderson Thermal Devices, Inc., DR. FISCHER Group, Ace Heat Tech, Tempco Electric Heater Corporation, Helios Quartz Group SA, Jiangsu Liangdi Technology Co., Ltd., Anhui Quickly Industrial Heating Technology Co., Ltd, etc.

