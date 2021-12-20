Sin City Crypto Set to Debut Today in Partnership with GloBull Media
Sin City Crypto has completed a state-of-the-art studio and is launching their daily crypto show starting today.
After David and I kept getting asked this, and we could not find any media doing a daily crypto show, we decided we wanted to do something about the lack of coverage, so we went to the drawing board.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As 2021 comes to close, there is no denying the crypto craze is here to stay. According to Time.com Fifty-one percent of Americans who own cryptocurrency bought it in the last 12 months. Market analysts such as fortunebusinessinsights.com suggest that the North American Crypto Market is still in its infancy, predicting that it will more than double over the next 6 years. These numbers are astonishing, so much so that two Las Vegas based entrepreneurs with a keen passion for crypto decided to go “all in” on what they believe to be the future of currency and media.
— Robin Kline
Meet the team -David Abaghanyan and Robin Kline, twoLas Vegas entrepreneurs with a passion for all things related to the crypto market - specifically focused on its boundless integration potential within the digital streaming age. streaming . The duo say that they found inspiration to address a market gap in high level crypto-based discourse after being asked the same questions time and time again. “The light bulb went off after having the same conversations over and over, what is the best wallet, which cryptos should I buy, and most importantly, what crypto shows are the best to watch” said Co-host and Co-founder of Sin City Crypto Robin Kline. “After David and I kept getting asked this, and we could not find any media doing a daily crypto show, we decided we wanted to do something about the lack of coverage, so we went to the drawing board.”
The team first met with a local Las Vegas entrepreneur who had some extra space in a Las Vegas office, and agreed to let the guys convert it into a studio. For the last 3 months, the pair haves pent day and night building out something one would expect to see in a traditional massive news tv network. Armed with state-of-the-art audio and video equipment, the highly knowledgeable pair are ready to debut their new studio and show - focused on market trends, barracking news, and crypto insights - to the masses.
The first episode will air today at 2:00 PM eastern.
“We have been doing some test episodes without any promotion to get the kinks worked out and feedback from our test audience”, said co-host and co-founder David Abaghanyan. “We now have a high degree of confidence that when we air live today, our viewers will see a daily crypto show unlike any other out there” he continued. The show is meant to address the most relevant news in the crypto space in a fun, casual and easy to digest manner. “We know that the crypto, NFT’s, blockchain and all these other buzzwords can be intimidating for many, that is why we spend hours each morning writing out our show in a manner any viewer can understand, whether they are a crypto trading expert or just learning about it for the first time.”
In addition to the studio, the team also caught the eye of GloBull Media, who owns numerous investment media platforms and has over 200,000 accredited investors in their network. “The pain points the Sin City Crypto team has expressed are the very same issues that we hear about each and every day. Finding trusted and reliable news and information on fortune 500 companies is easy, but when it comes to small cap and crypto news, it still feels like the wild west” said GloBull Media’s CMO Jeff Brokaw. “When I linked up with David, and Robni for the first time, I knew this was something that is genuinely needed in the space, and I knew these two would be the ones to pull it off.” Brokaw continued.
Through the partnership, GloBull plans to use its audience network to accelerate the growth of Sin City Crypto. “At the end of the day, we want our viewers to have access to trusted information and provide them with resources so they can make educated investment decisions across all markets - Sin City Crypto adds yet another tool to our arsenal, and we are excited about the value that this new partnership will bring to our members.”
You can watch Sin City Crypto daily at 2:00 PM EST/11:00 AM PST at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEOlty1_FP0B_x3Kedg2r0Q or subscribe to their podcast on your favorite podcast app.
Jeff Brokaw
GloBull Media, LLC
+1 980-253-9837
email us here