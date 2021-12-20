UBBA Celebrates Membership Growth in First Year
Closing Out 2021 with Increased Interest and New MembersUSA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Utility Broadband Alliance (UBBA) is a collaboration of utilities and ecosystem partners dedicated to championing the advancement and development of private broadband networks for America’s critical infrastructure industries. Members have access to resources that accelerate their journey towards a secure, resilient, and future-proof grid. Since incorporation in February of 2021, the Alliance has continued to grow and gain momentum. With five very active Working Groups, webinars, and live events, UBBA is quickly becoming the best resource for utilities and technology providers to incubate ideas, evaluate business cases, and develop solutions for critical infrastructure innovation using standards-based LTE broadband technology.
This past October, UBBA held its inaugural Utility Broadband Plugfest to test LTE networks for utility use cases in St. Louis. UBBA delivered a sold-out, in-person event culminating with the first Utility Broadband Plugfest, which showcased the innovation, collaboration, and interoperability of utility use cases and devices on LTE networks. UBBA will demo its Plugfest testing at DistribuTECH (BOOTH #1026) in Dallas Jan. 26-28, 2022, and is happy to offer FREE Exhibit Hall pass to anyone interested from this link: https://l.feathr.co/Distributech-2022/Utility-Broadband-Alliance-UBBA. Additional live events are planned for 2022 along with continuing educational webinars focused on our members’ needs.
UBBA Members to date include:
• Alliant Energy
• Ameren
• Evergy
• Exelon
• Hawaiian Electric
• JEA
• New York Power Authority
• NRTC
• San Diego Gas & Electric
• Southern California Edison
• Southern Linc
• Xcel Energy
• EPRI
• Anterix
• Motorola Solutions
• Nokia
• Burns & McDonnell
• UScellular
• 4RF
• Cisco
• CrescoNet
• GE
• WESCO-Anixter
• Ericsson
• Hitachi Energy
• Qualcomm
• Redline Communications
• Verizon
• World Wide Technology
• Aetheros
• Alpha Wireless
• Amdocs
• AT&T
• BEC Technology
• BLiNQ Networks
• Bridgewater Consulting Group
• Ciena
• Council Rock
• Crown Castle
• Cyient
• Double Radius
• Encore Networks
• Intel
• Itron
• K&A Engineering
• L3Harris
• Mercury Communications
• Mimomax
• MultiTech
• NovaTech Automation
• Palmetto Tech. Associates
• Puloli
• Q-Net Security
• Recptyv
• Sitenna
• Telit
• Tilson
• West Monroe Partners
UBBA membership is open to utilities of all types and sizes and to the global vendor ecosystem. Contact UBBA for info about membership.
Bobbi Harris
Utility Broadband Alliance
+1 919-609-8185
