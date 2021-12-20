In-Memory Computing Market Report 2021-26: Scope, Share, Size, Outlook, Forecast and Analysis

In Memory Computing Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “In-Memory Computing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global in-memory computing market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

In-memory computing (IMC) refers to the process of storing information or data in the main random-access memory (RAM) instead of complicated relational databases operating on slower disk drives. It helps users analyze a vast amount of data quickly and reduces the overall latency of storage, thereby enabling faster decision-making and lowering costs.

Request free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/in-memory-computing-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The primary factor driving the global IMC market is the numerous advantages offered by IMC. It helps reduce the load on the organization’s information technology (IT) infrastructure and overall operational costs while freeing up resources, enhancing efficiencies and boosting business insights. Consequently, it is used by banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) organizations for fraud detection, risk management and financial analysis. Besides this, the exponential growth of big data has increased the demand for IMC due to its ability to archive, recover, deliver and access historical data. Furthermore, the development of peer-to-peer transactions, digital currency, and mobile wallets have further facilitated the market.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3cQ1mad

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Altibase Corp.

Fujitsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS: FJTSY)

GigaSpaces Technologies Inc.

GridGain Systems Inc.

HCL Technologies Limited (NSE: HCLTECH)

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM)

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)

NTT DATA Corporation (OTCMKTS: NTTDF)

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL)

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP)

SAS Institute Inc.

Software AG (OTCMKTS: STWRY)

TIBCO Software Inc. (Vista Equity Partners)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, organization size, vertical and geography.

Breakup by Component:

In-Memory Data Management Solutions and Services

Databases

Data Grids

In-Memory Computing Platforms

Server Applications

Analytics Applications

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Government

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Reports by IMARC Group

Edge Computing Market Report 2021-26

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/556062286/foreign-exchange-market-overview-2021-26-industry-trends-size-share-and-forecast

https://world.einnews.com/pr_news/556063537/e-commerce-market-report-2021-26-size-share-trends-scope-demand-and-opportunity

https://world.einnews.com/pr_news/556063135/india-tea-market-share-2021-26-size-trends-forecast-and-analysis-of-key-players

https://world.einnews.com/pr_news/556064070/consumer-credit-market-analysis-2021-26-industry-trends-size-share-and-forecast

https://world.einnews.com/pr_news/556064596/edge-computing-market-report-2021-26-industry-analysis-share-size-trends-and-forecast

https://world.einnews.com/pr_news/556065911/remote-patient-monitoring-market-report-2021-26-size-share-growth-trends-and-outlook

https://world.einnews.com/pr_news/556066709/drones-market-trends-2021-26-growth-share-size-demand-and-future-scope

https://world.einnews.com/pr_news/556069051/flexible-packaging-market-size-2021-industry-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2026

https://world.einnews.com/pr_news/556070071/crowdfunding-market-report-2021-26-size-share-trends-scope-demand-and-opportunity

https://world.einnews.com/pr_news/556071242/essential-oils-market-report-2021-26-size-share-trends-scope-demand-and-outlook

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

