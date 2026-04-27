Europe Cybersecurity Market in 2026

IMARC Group's Latest Research Reveals a CAGR of 8.2% from 2026–2034, with Services and On-Premises Deployment Segments Leading Expansion

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Europe cybersecurity market is entering a defining phase of accelerated investment, valued at USD 81.81 Billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 165.73 Billion by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 8.2% during 2026-2034. Escalating cyber threats coupled with stringent regulatory frameworks are fundamentally reshaping the regional cybersecurity landscape, with the implementation of the NIS2 Directive transforming cybersecurity from discretionary spending into compulsory investment.The addressable market is even larger in light of European enterprise activity․ In Germany alone‚ cybersecurity spending was EUR 11․2bn in 2024‚ growing 13․8% YoY․ In the first half of 2025‚ the European cyber insurance market saw 13% overall growth as the region's regulatory-driven and threats from AI-related abuse helped fuel the demand․ Ransomware attacks target 22% of all global extortion victims while over 80% of social engineering attacks are driven by AI phishing attacks․Request for a sample to get detailed understanding about the market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-cybersecurity-market/requestsample What is Driving Europe Cybersecurity Market's Boom?The report identifies three core forces reshaping Europe cybersecurity's landscape:Critical Infrastructure Protection and National Security Imperatives: European governments have also committed to increasing investments in critical infrastructure protection as nation-state adversaries sponsored by Russia‚ China‚ Iran and North Korea are expanding the breadth and sophistication of their attacks on energy‚ transportation‚ telecommunications‚ governments and other critical systems․ By January 2023‚ Chinese state-sponsored adversaries had targeted organizations in eleven European Union countries using cloud infrastructure and software supply chains․ In March 2025‚ the European Commission adopted the Digital Europe Programme work programme for 2025-2027‚ with 1․3 billion euros for advanced computing‚ cloud computing‚ tech sovereignty among other areas․Expansion of Cybersecurity Insurance and Risk Quantification Frameworks: Highly used as a risk transfer mechanism by organizations‚ cybersecurity insurance proliferation takes form as insurers start demanding proof of stringent security requirements before granting coverage․ In 2024‚ Paris-based cybersecurity insurance company Stoïk raised EUR 25 million in Series B funding round to build out their platform across Europe‚ focused on the SME segment․ Insurers are increasingly beginning to require a thorough security assessment‚ incident response capabilities‚ and specific controls․Rapidly expanding Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystems: The global number of connected devices and IoT ecosystems in the industrial‚ commercial and consumer space is growing exponentially‚ creating new and evolving attack surfaces․ Manufacturing plants are deploying thousands of sensors and actuators with Industry 4․0 initiatives‚ accelerated by the rollout of 5G․ In 2024‚ Virgin Media O2 made its 5G Standalone network available to no-cost 5G SA customers in 14 towns and cities in the United Kingdom‚ as the connectivity layer requires improved security features․Key Market Insights at a GlanceThe following highlights the leading segments by category based on 2025 market share data:Component — Services: 54.08% market share, driven by widespread reliance on managed security providers and professional consulting expertise.Deployment Type — On-Premises: 58.12% market share, reflecting data sovereignty requirements and regulatory compliance priorities.User Type — Large Enterprises: 70.1% market share, supported by substantial cybersecurity budgets and comprehensive regulatory obligations.Industry Vertical — BFSI: 24.15% market share, driven by stringent financial regulations and critical infrastructure protection requirements.Country — Germany: 22% market share, propelled by a robust industrial base and proactive security adoption.Detailed Segment Analysis1. By Component: Services Dominates with 54.08% ShareEuropean organizations are increasingly turning to managed security service providers for cyber security capabilities over and above their own capabilities‚ helping them to achieve scalable protection while minimizing operational overheads and maximizing threat detection and response․ SMEs are especially reliant on third-party expertise․ More than 70% of SMEs in the UK outsource threat detection and response‚ which is driven by the basic economics of cybersecurity: the increasing complexity of attacks exceeds the capacity of the internal workforce to manage․The consulting‚ implementation‚ and managed security operations segment comprises a larger portion of revenue as regulatory compliance drives enterprise needs for risk assessment and management․ The solutions sub-segment comprises IAM‚ Infrastructure Security‚ Governance Risk and Compliance‚ Unified Vulnerability Management‚ Data Security and Privacy․ Under Services‚ sub-segment categories of Professional Services‚ Managed Services and offerings for Managed Security Operations have emerged․ It is now increasingly viable for integration-ready platforms and managed service providers to simplify reporting requirements across jurisdictions‚ following NIS2 compliance that has standardized security requirements across eighteen critical sectors․Connect for detailed segmentation analysis, ask for an analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=9558&flag=C 2. By Deployment Type: On-Premises Leads at 58.12%As a result of data sovereignty requirements and compliance‚ on-premises deployments remain popular with European organizations․ Likewise‚ defense and public sector workloads require the user to have full control of the physical hardware‚ as regulations don't allow data processing to occur outside of prescribed environments․ In the financial services and government sectors‚ some organizations are using on-premises data centers with cloud-based threat intelligence feeds to create hybrid topologies․ On-premises use is highest in Germany‚ where more than 80% of companies use controlled environment firewalls and intrusion detection systems․For organizations that deploy on-premises appliances‚ hybrid architectures are expected‚ where the organization's data is processed locally but global threat intelligence networks are leveraged․ In response‚ some vendors' appliances provide the same policy engine and management interface for on-premises or cloud deployments․ Microsoft announced in 2024 that it would expand its cloud infrastructure in Europe due to high demand for cloud services in Europe‚ with the major expansion being in Microsoft's largest datacenter regions in Europe․3. By User Type: Large Enterprises Commands 70.1% ShareBecause large-scale enterprises have high budgets for cybersecurity investments and must comply with stringent regulatory requirements‚ and because they face advanced cyber threat actors looking to steal their intellectual property‚ customer data‚ and operational infrastructure‚ enterprises have a greater need for multi-layered cybersecurity solutions than smaller organizations․ Regulatory initiatives and directives such as the NIS2 directive and DORA impose direct accountability on management for cybersecurity‚ raising the board's priority․Enterprise cybersecurity increasingly demands the implementation of zero-trust architectures that do not trust any user‚ device‚ or application by default and are constantly re-validating trust․ Large enterprises with dedicated security operations centers have security specialists and often engage managed security services providers for full-time threat monitoring․ They push new technologies in security‚ for instance‚ quantum-resistant cryptography‚ artificial intelligence security and security in supply chains‚ and their best practices then filter down to mid-market companies through vendor solutions and regulations․4. By Industry Vertical: BFSI Leads with 24.15% ShareEurope's banking‚ financial services and insurance companies prioritize cybersecurity investment to protect infrastructure and impart customer confidence amid increasing cyber attacks․ Banks represented forty-six percent of the cybersecurity incidents reported to the EU Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA)‚ indicating the sector is a particular target․ Regulatory initiatives such as DORA require banks to perform holistic ICT-risk management and third-party risk management‚ incentivizing banks to invest more in cloud outsourcing‚ which may equip them with improved security․The full vertical mix covers the following segments:BFSI (24.15% — Largest): DORA-driven ICT-risk frameworks, identity protection, behavioral analytics, and ransomware defense across European banks.IT and Telecom (High Growth): Cloud security, 5G network protection, and threat intelligence integration across hyperscaler-aligned infrastructure.Defense/Government: Sovereign cloud, classified workload protection, and zero-trust architectures aligned with national security priorities.Healthcare: Medical device security, patient data protection, and ransomware resilience across hospitals and clinical networks.Manufacturing, Energy, Retail, and Others: Industrial OT defense, smart grid protection, e-commerce fraud prevention, and supply chain risk management.Regional Spotlight: Where Is the Action?Germany leads the European cybersecurity market with a 22% share in 2025, underpinned by its robust industrial base, GDPR implementation rigor, and early NIS2 Directive adoption. The country's implementation law for NIS2 will affect approximately thirty thousand companies nationwide, accelerating security spending across medium enterprises previously exempt from mandatory requirements.Germany (22% share): Regional leader with strong network security expenditure growth in Q1 2025, advanced zero-trust deployments, and supply chain risk management addressing state-sponsored espionage.France: Major demand pool anchored by financial services, defense, and growing cyber insurance ecosystem, including Paris-based insurtech innovation.United Kingdom: Significant market with strong managed services adoption among SMEs and a 2025 AI Code of Practice supporting secure adoption of AI in business and public services.Italy: Steady investment growth across BFSI, manufacturing, and public sector aligned with NIS2 transposition.Spain: Expanding demand from financial services, telecom, and energy sectors as digital transformation accelerates.Others: Nordics, Benelux, and Eastern European markets contribute additional demand through advanced cyber maturity, sovereign cloud projects, and EU-aligned compliance investments.Technology Is Redefining Cybersecurity OperationsAI is transforming cybersecurity across Europe by faster threat detection and response․ Prominent use cases include machine learning to classify malware and generative AI models to identify vulnerabilities and analyze cyberthreats․ Organizations are using AI to free up time for incident analysis with autonomous threat operations‚ removing bottlenecks to detection and response by continuously searching for threats and automatically correlating multiple third-party intelligence feeds․ The 2025 UK Code of Practice for AI will build the confidence of businesses and public services to use AI's transformative potential in a way that supports the government's Plan for Change․European organizations are increasingly adopting cloud-based and hybrid security architectures that offer superior operational flexibility‚ and compliance․ Strong revenues in the cloud in 2024 reflected growing demand for elasticity‚ frequent security updates and visibility․ Hybrid architecture‚ growing the fastest‚ reflected data sovereignty requirements and related regulations․ Financial institutions are piloting quantum-secure metro networks that maintain encrypted keys on premises and route telemetry to analytics engines in sovereign clouds․Consolidation in the sector has taken place as the security operations subsector had the most acquisition activity․ Quarterly transaction volume reached record levels in Q4 2024․ In October 2024‚ the United Kingdom-based cybersecurity artificial intelligence product provider Darktrace was acquired by Thoma Bravo in an all-cash transaction valued at USD 5․3 billion‚ expanding Thoma Bravo's enterprise software portfolio․ In June 2025‚ Microsoft announced the openness of its European Security Program to the twenty-seven EU member states․ Governments also stepped up joint research programs to combat AI and cybersecurity risks․ The initial focus is on protecting critical infrastructure and securing agentic AI development․Top Companies in the European Cybersecurity LandscapeHere are the top key players in the European cybersecurity market:MicrosoftCapgeminiAtos (Eviden)DarktraceThalesAirbus ProtectNVISOPwCStoïkPalo Alto NetworksCrowdStrikeChallenges the Industry Must AddressDespite the strong growth outlook, key challenges remain:Cybersecurity Skills Shortage Limits NIS2's Potential Impact: According to the survey‚ most companies plan to hire new staff to comply with NIS2․ However‚ due to the skills shortage‚ businesses will struggle to recruit SOC analysts‚ penetration testers‚ and compliance personnel․ SMEs are particularly affected as they lack the resources to compete with bigger companies and specialist security firms․Opponent AI use grows faster than defensive use: As of early 2025‚ adversaries increasingly use AI to support phishing‚ indicating common automation adoption․ However‚ organizations often struggle to differentiate between legitimate AI-generated content and malicious AI use․ Detecting new AI-generated attacks is complex as existing detection capabilities rely on legacy attack patterns and data‚ making them less effective against emerging AI-driven threats․Supply chain / third party risk management: Sixty-seven percent of outsourcing contracts sub-outsource to third-parties‚ each containing an average of four sub-contractors that expose organizations to multi-tier dependencies with low visibility․ Sensitive data was involved with 53% of breaches‚ with 63% of the data being sold on criminal marketplaces․ Although supply chain risk management is mandated under NIS2 and DORA‚ many organizations lack formal supplier inventories or standardized supplier evaluation methods․Request Customization: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=9558&flag=E About IMARC GroupIMARC Group is a leading global market research company providing data-driven insights and expert consulting services to businesses seeking to achieve their strategic objectives. With a multi-disciplinary team of industry experts, IMARC delivers thorough, reliable market intelligence across sectors including Technology and Media, BFSI, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense, and Energy.

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