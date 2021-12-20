MTI Financial Advisors Congratulates New Team Members on One Year of Success
Financial/retirement planning, and wealth management firm MTI Financial Advisors is celebrating new team members Christopher Bayliss and Thomas Scheck
MTI congratulates its new members on their recent contributions and looks forward to their growth and future within the company.”EDINA, MN, USA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comprehensive financial planning, retirement planning, and wealth management firm MTI Financial Advisors is celebrating new team members Christopher Bayliss and Thomas Scheck’s fruitful first year as financial advisors on staff. Bayliss and Scheck joined MTI at the end of 2020 after a history of success in the legal and financial industries, respectively.
Christopher Bayliss is the son of MTI’s longtime Financial Executive James Bayliss. Before becoming a financial advisor, Bayliss served as an intellectual property lawyer for over five years, working for law firms Dykema Gossett PLLC and Schwegman Lundberg & Woessner, P.A.
He also worked as a mechanical engineer for Motorola Solutions, Inc. and GN ReSound before pursuing law. Today, Bayliss applies his skills in analysis and knowledge of portfolio due diligence to help clients manage their finances wisely and efficiently.
Before joining MTI, Thomas Scheck worked for three years at Ameriprise, one of the largest financial planning companies in the United States. Scheck is also an active leader in the local community. He frequently conducts educational seminars teaching adults about pre-retirement planning and wealth management.
Scheck brings his unique combination of clear insight and knowledge of securities to educate clients about their available options while transitioning into retirement.
About MTI Financial Advisors
MTI Financial Advisors is based in the Minneapolis southwest metro area and provides financial planning, wealth management, and retirement planning services not only to clients in the Twin Cities region of Minneapolis and St. Paul but also to clients throughout the country. MTI’s experienced team of financial advisors, including Douglas Morey, Mark Engblom, Chris Bayliss, James Bayliss, and Thomas Scheck, are available to help clients with estate planning, wealth transfer, corporate retirement plans, and other methods for planning for their financial futures.
MTI Financial Advisors is located at 7300 Metro Blvd, Suite 200, Edina, MN. To learn more call (952) 835-7445 or visit https://www.mtifinancial.com.
Securities offered through Securities America, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. MTI Financial Advisors and Securities America are separate entities. Investment advisory services offered through Securities America Advisors, Inc.
