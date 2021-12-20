UK crowdfunders rush to support solar in Africa through new venture between Solarise Africa and Energise Africa
Over £1 million raised in just days will support eight new solar projects on the continent.
The increase in social and climate awareness in the UK this year has led to investors seeking projects that support a bigger purpose rather than just looking for financial gains.”JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a partnership between Energise Africa and Solarise Africa, crowdfunders in the UK have raised over £1 million in just days to fund eight large-scale solar energy projects in sub-Saharan Africa.
— Lisa Ashford, CEO of Energise Africa
“We are humbled by the support we’ve received from the Energise Africa investor community,” said Jan Albert Valk, CEO and Co-Founder of Solarise Africa. “In our second funding round, we raised £550,000 practically overnight, something that would have taken weeks, if not months if we followed traditional avenues.”
“Access to working capital finance in the region is hindered by high collateralisation and interest rates,” he continued. “Energy Africa's innovative model offers an attractive alternative to traditional financing models, which benefits investors as well as lenders. With a targeted 6.75% interest on debt raised so far, our partnership with Energise Africa has provided crowdfunders with a potentially attractive investment opportunity.”
Solarise Africa, a pan-African Energy-as-a-Service company with roughly 10MW of operational solar plants across Sub-Saharan Africa, has raised a total of £1,050,000 to date. The funds will enable the company to install and lease approximately 1.35MWp of solar panels and 156kWp of batteries to eight commercial and industrial (C&I) customers in Sub-Saharan Africa. Additional debt raises will follow in the new year.
“The increase in social and climate awareness in the UK this year has led to investors seeking projects that support a bigger purpose rather than just looking for financial gains,” said Lisa Ashford, CEO of Energise Africa. “We’re proud that the investment opportunities offered through our platform, like these recent raises for Solarise Africa allows individuals to invest to create a positive impact while targeting a financial return. We look forward to working with Solarise to offer investors more opportunities in 2022.”
Energise Africa, founded by leading crowdfunding platforms Ethex and Lendahand in 2017, is a UK impact investing platform with a vision to put life-changing clean electricity with the reach of millions of people in sub-Saharan Africa and beyond through people-powered finance.
Please note that investing in the offers available on the Energise Africa platform puts your capital at risk and returns are not guaranteed, and investments are not covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).
About Solarise Africa
Solarise Africa is a pan-African Energy-as-a-Service company. Through their smart financing solutions, they unlock possibilities and empower their partners to thrive and actively drive Africa’s progress. Solarise Africa works with a selected group of renewable energy solution companies and collaborates very closely with partners to provide a range of tailor-made full-service solutions to the C&I industry. Solarise Africa is currently active in South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda, Ghana, and Uganda. For more information, please visit www.solariseafrica.com
About Energise Africa
Energise Africa is a ground-breaking initiative that provides people with the opportunity to invest in a range of pioneering businesses that install life-changing solar systems in homes in Sub-Saharan Africa – bringing clean energy and economic opportunities to families, whilst aiming to generate a 4-6 % annual return for investors. Your capital is at risk and returns are not guaranteed.
Madaleen van der Walt
Solarise Africa
mvdw@solariseafrica.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Fighting Climate Change Through Renewable Recycling