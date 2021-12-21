New Mask Product Offers Potential Solution to Environmental Crisis Caused by COVID
SUPRMASK is the first mask on the market to effectively prevent the transmission of the virus while reducing environmental waste.LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many countries have begun locking down once again due to the emergence of the Omicron variant. Because of this, disposable single-use mask waste has reached an all time high, polluting waterways and ecosystems. One company, SUPRCARE, is hoping to help prevent the transmission of the virus while combatting this environmental crisis with the recent release of their reusable, pure silver, antimicrobial SUPRMASK technology.
Rather than being made with nanomaterials, SUPRMASKs are made with non-corrosive and odorless microbial fabric layers that protect individuals from COVID-19. SUPRMASKs utilize stabilized, metalized, and antimicrobial silver technology which acts as a chemical barrier to stop the transmission of the virus.
SUPRMASK is the first mask product to combine the virus and bacteria killing affects of silver with the world of personal protective equipment. Most disposable masks on the market must be thrown away after each use, contributing to 7,200 tons of medical waste each day. This number of total waste is only expected to rise this winter as the number of infected individuals rises and the Omicron variant spreads. SUPRMASKs, on the other hand, can be reworn endless times. The 99.9% silver lining immediately kills viruses on contact, effectively eliminating all traces of bacteria.
By reducing the need for wasting resources on rewashing a face mask, or replacing it each day, SUPRMASKs could be the cost-saving solution to the environmental crisis caused by mask waste. Reusable masks are one solution, but research has shown that many homemade and fabric masks are not as effective at stopping the transmission of the COVID-19 bacteria. SUPRMASK cites scientific literature on their website to demonstrate the effectiveness of their cutting-edge silver technology.
Other disposable masks on the market right now contain microplastics, which leach into waterways and pollute natural ecosystems. This increase in plastic pollution greatly threatens marine wildlife and aquatic environments, as the animals can mistake masks for food. Microplastics in the ocean also find their way into the food supply, as fish and other seafoods ingest the toxic materials. These harmful, poisonous particles could eventually end up in people’s bodies through the consumption of the food.
With the release of the SUPRMASK product, company founder Rudiger Mees hopes, “With the emergence of a new variant, people will start seeking longer-term solutions for their personal protective equipment. We have one of the only reusable, evidence-based solutions for a virus killing mask, and I’m excited to put it out on the market.”
