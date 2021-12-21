PSOhub releases new Gantt Chart available to all users of their All-in-One Project Management platform
PSOhub announces the launch of their new, agile Gantt chart to facilitate project management, specifically surrounding tasks and resources.
Asana, Monday, ClickUp are often chosen first to solve one single problem. PSOhub solves them all. Everyone wants task management, and our agile Gantt chart for tasks makes us stand.”NEW YORK, USA, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PSOhub announces the launch of their new, agile Gantt chart to facilitate project management, specifically surrounding tasks and resources. PSOhub’s all-in-one project management solution is highly affordable and a favorite among small-to-medium-sized professional services organizations. With the new Gantt chart feature, users will be able to up their efficiency even further with detailed visualizations and an alternative method to effectively plan projects.
— Jarno Koopman, Lead developer
PSOhub delivers innovation in the project management space, with unique value from their all-in-one solution that helps businesses maximize efficiency and save money on their tech stack. Users in over 40 countries around the world leverage PSOhub to manage their projects, while the company consistently releases new updates and features in response to user feedback. Because Gantt charts are preferred by productivity-minded professionals and offer a unique visualization of tasks and resources, PSOhub designed an agile Gantt chart for all their users. With PSOhub’s new Gantt chart, managers and owners can leverage the ultimate productivity hack for project planning.
PSOhub can now display all tasks under their respective task list in a Gantt chart based on start and due dates. The new Gantt chart features everything you need to stay informed and stay in control of the project cycle. Easily set milestones, assign resources, set priorities, add/edit tasks, set dependencies, see completion percentages, and more. Drag-and-drop functionality helps you control the visual design of your tasks in the classic Gantt format that can be shared with clients via view-only link. This new feature aims to help users understand the relationships between all the various project tasks by processing them visually.
As more teams across the globe engage in asynchronous work, managers and owners must be able to move their project planning, task management and resource management online, while easily digesting real-time analytics to make decisions. Using a comprehensive Gantt chart backed by software can bridge the gap. Gantt charts are a century-old favorite in many professional services organizations to make project planning more efficient by providing greater visual and functional detail than traditional task lists.
PSOhub’s new Gantt chart serves as yet another reason why users may replace multiple existing platforms in lieu of only one: PSOhub. As far as what project management solutions PSOhub often replaces, Lead Developer Jarno Koopman answers, “Asana, Monday, ClickUp. Many people come to those solutions first as a quick fix, to solve one single problem; with PSOhub you have an All-in-One Project Management solution. Everyone wants task management, and our agile Gantt chart for tasks makes us stand out from other options.”
PSOhub is on a mission to be the global leader in thoughtful, self-driving professional services automation. With 30+ years experience building PSA Software, PSOhub is dedicated to creating solutions that empower small businesses to achieve their ambitions by working smarter.
