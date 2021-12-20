Automotive Footrest Market Material Type (Rubber, Iron, Aluminium, and Steel)

automobiles, the dead pedal is known as a footrest. Footrest is a non-moving piece of rubber metal that is used to rest foot and provide comfort to the driver.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In automobiles, the dead pedal is known as a footrest. Footrest is a non-moving piece of rubber or metal that is used to rest foot and provide comfort to the driver. Two wheelers are usually provided with two pairs of footrests, two for the rider and two for the pillion rider on both sides. Footrest provides comfort & safety for both riders, and it is made up of iron, aluminium, or steel to carry the weight of the riders. Moreover, in cars and trucks two types of footrests are provided for comfort one is side footrest and other is pedal footrest. Some of the vehicles have higher ground clearance so at times it becomes difficult to enter into vehicle due to its height thus, side footrest is being used in vehicles on both sides so that the passengers can easily climb into the vehicle. Furthermore, pedal footrest is also provided in vehicles which situated beside clutch in manual transmission and beside brake in automatic transmission vehicles. The pedal footrest promotes a smoother actuation of clutch by keeping driver’s foot in the same plane as the pedal therefore, it prevents fatigue by offering a stable inclined surface on which the driver can place their foot.

Major Market Players:

United Composheets Ltd., Swami Samarth Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Unique Punch Systems Pvt. Ltd., Unitek Industries, Tribeca Coppers Pvt. Ltd., Rajdeep Traders, Dakshita Injecto Plast, Shree Laxmi Enterprises, Jikasu Engineering Corp., and VVK Enterprises

Due COVID-19 pandemic automobile market witnessed a downfall due to stringent lockdown imposed by the government of major countries. The automobile manufacturing was stopped due to lockdown and government restrictions. Thus, it directly affected the demand of automotive footrest used in the vehicle. Moreover, since due to movement restrictions the supply of already manufactured automotive footrest was not possible which led built up of inventory. Furthermore, due to unavailability of raw material the manufacturing automotive footrest was disrupted. In addition, pandemic had a negative impact on the automobile market which further affected automotive footrest market.

Currently, demand for vehicles with good design and features in increasing. Moreover, with the rise in people’s disposable income the sale of vehicle worldwide is also increasing. For instance, it is projected that global auto sales will expand by 8% to 10% in 2021 to 83 million - 85 million units, up from 77 million in 2020. Furthermore, the demand for electric vehicles is also increasing worldwide due to stringent government regulations regarding emission. Thus, the rise in vehicle sales is expected to drive growth of automotive footrest market.

