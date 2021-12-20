Global Big Data Security Market Size, Industry Growth, Forecast Report 2022-2027

Big Data Security Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Big Data Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global big data security market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Big data security is adopted by businesses in order to protect the data from cyber thefts and malicious activities. It usually includes several tools and measures that are undertaken to safeguard numerous analytical processes. Some of the commonly used security methods include authorization, authentication, and centralized administration that helps to prevent unauthorized access to business data, storage logs, and transactions. As a result, it aids in providing endpoint security, increases system efficiency, and robustness, enhance communication, and facilitates the availability of information while allowing convenient resource sharing across the organization.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Big Data Security Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the information technology (IT) sector. Along with this, the increasing incidences of cyberattacks and data thefts across the globe have encouraged multiple businesses to heavily invest in the deployment of efficient security systems, which is providing a boost to the market growth. Moreover, continual technological advancements are creating a positive outlook for the market. For instance, the widespread integration of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies with big data security solutions is positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the rising adoption of the work-from-home model due to the sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has accelerated the need for big data security solutions in order to safeguard the remote working environment. Other factors, including a significant rise in data generation and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, are also projected to drive the market growth further.

Global Big Data Security Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cloudera Inc.

Fortinet Inc

Google LLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

International Business Machines Corporation

McAfee LLC

Micro Focus International plc

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Thales Group

Breakup by Component:

Solution

Data Discovery and Classification

Data Authorization and Access

Data Encryption, Tokenization and Masking

Data Auditing and Monitoring

Data Governance and Compliance

Data Security Analytics

Data Backup and Recovery

Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Technology:

Identity and Access Management

Security Information and Event Management

Intrusion Detection System

Unified Threat Management

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Financial and Insurance

Retail Trade

Utilities

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

