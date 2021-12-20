Global Big Data Security Market Size, Industry Growth, Forecast Report 2022-2027
SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Big Data Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global big data security market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.
Big data security is adopted by businesses in order to protect the data from cyber thefts and malicious activities. It usually includes several tools and measures that are undertaken to safeguard numerous analytical processes. Some of the commonly used security methods include authorization, authentication, and centralized administration that helps to prevent unauthorized access to business data, storage logs, and transactions. As a result, it aids in providing endpoint security, increases system efficiency, and robustness, enhance communication, and facilitates the availability of information while allowing convenient resource sharing across the organization.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/big-data-security-market/requestsample
Global Big Data Security Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the information technology (IT) sector. Along with this, the increasing incidences of cyberattacks and data thefts across the globe have encouraged multiple businesses to heavily invest in the deployment of efficient security systems, which is providing a boost to the market growth. Moreover, continual technological advancements are creating a positive outlook for the market. For instance, the widespread integration of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies with big data security solutions is positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the rising adoption of the work-from-home model due to the sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has accelerated the need for big data security solutions in order to safeguard the remote working environment. Other factors, including a significant rise in data generation and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, are also projected to drive the market growth further.
Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/big-data-security-market
Global Big Data Security Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:
Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.)
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Cloudera Inc.
Fortinet Inc
Google LLC
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
International Business Machines Corporation
McAfee LLC
Micro Focus International plc
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Thales Group
Breakup by Component:
Solution
Data Discovery and Classification
Data Authorization and Access
Data Encryption, Tokenization and Masking
Data Auditing and Monitoring
Data Governance and Compliance
Data Security Analytics
Data Backup and Recovery
Services
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
On-premises
Cloud-based
Breakup by Organization Size:
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Breakup by Technology:
Identity and Access Management
Security Information and Event Management
Intrusion Detection System
Unified Threat Management
Others
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
BFSI
IT and Telecommunication
Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
Financial and Insurance
Retail Trade
Utilities
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance
Market Outlook
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+ +1 6317911145
email us here