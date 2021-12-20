Private LTE Market Size, Industry Share, Opportunity and Forecast Report 2022-2027

Private LTE Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Private LTE Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,”the global private LTE market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Private Long-Term Evolution (LTE) represents a cellular network system that provides individual network services independent of the carrier. It comprises of various components, such as hardware, mobile core software, Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards, etc. Private LTE uses localized micro towers and small cells to provide improved connectivity, modify applications, minimize latency in the network, etc. Compared to public LTE, it operates on dedicated equipment and offers independent coverage, improved security, enhanced performance, etc. As a result, private LTE finds numerous applications across several sectors, including education, healthcare, manufacturing, oil and gas, energy and utility, retail, etc.

Global Private LTE Market Trends:

The expanding telecommunication industry is one of the key factors driving the private LTE market. In addition to this, the increasing product utilization in smartphones and smart home devices, such as security alarms, connected city streetlights, smart waste management systems, etc., is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, various technological advancements, such as the integration of communication systems with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, are also augmenting the global market. Besides this, the escalating demand for wireless networks across countries and organizations is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the growing product adoption in the medical sector for enhanced communications between healthcare systems is anticipated to bolster the private LTE market in the coming years.

Global Private LTE Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

• Airspan Networks Inc.

• ASOCS Ltd.

• Casa Systems Inc.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited

• CommScope Inc.

• Druid Software Limited

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Nokia Corporation

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• Sierra Wireless Inc

• Telefónica S.A.

Breakup by Component:

• Infrastructure

• Service

Breakup by Technology:

• FDD

• TDD

Breakup by Frequency Band:

• Licensed

• Unlicensed

• Shared Spectrum

Breakup by Deployment Model:

• Centralized

• Distributed

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

• Healthcare

• IT and Telecom

• Manufacturing, Retail and E-commerce

• Government and Defense

• Energy and Utility

• Oil and Gas

• Education

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

