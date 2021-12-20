Global Low-Code Development Platform Market: Increasing Digitization Across Industries to Provide Significant Growth

Low-Code Development Platform

For small enterprises, these low-code solutions are becoming essential as they allow these businesses to test ideas before investing money on developers.” — QuantAlign Research

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Low-Code Development Platform Market is likely to ascend at a CAGR of 29.8 % over the forecast period (2021-2027) according to QuantAlign Research. The growth of the low-code development platform market is primarily attributed to the rapid digitization across various industries. Moreover, the benefits such as user friendly interface and reusable components provided by low-code development platforms is also providing impetus to the LCDP market.

During the forecast period, demand for the low-code development platform will also increase as these platforms also help reduce burden on the IT departments, and allow non IT professionals with knowledge of business workflow to create applications. For small enterprises, these low-code solutions are becoming essential as they allow these businesses to test ideas before investing money on developers.

Browse complete report with TOC: “Global Low-Code Development Platform Market Report”

Key insights:

• On the basis of deployment type, the cloud-based deployment segment held the larger share of the global low-code development platform market and is expected to witness higher CAGR over the forecast period

• The IT segment held the largest share of the low-code development platform market due to high adoption rate

• North America is currently the largest market for low-code development platform due to the presence of key market players in the region

Key players operating in the market include: Salesforce.com Inc., Appian Corporation, Pegasystems Inc.., Oracle Corporation, AgilePoint Inc. MICROSOFT, OUTSYSTEMS, MENDIX, ZOHO, QuickBase Inc., Magic Software., LANSA ., ServiceNow Inc., Kony Inc. among others..

Key questions Answered in the report:

• What is the current total market consumption, and projected revenue for the global low-code development platform market from 2021 to 2027?

• Who are the major players in the global low-code development platform market? .

• What shares do the major regional markets occupy?

• Cost Model for low-code development platforms

• On what basis is the market segmented?

• How has the global market for low-code development platform performed, and what are its key drivers?

• What would be influence of the emerging trends in global low-code development platform industry?

• What is the degree of competition in the global low-code development platform market?

• What are the key strategies adopted by the players operating in the global Low-code development platform market?

• What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global low-code development platform market?

The report examines and provides an extensive overview of the global Low-code development platform market. The report identifies key industry trends, and covers low-code development platform market landscape. The report builds a short- and long-term forecast model covering the period between 2017 to 2027.

