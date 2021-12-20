Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market: Special Concrete Paving Its Way Into Sustainable Building Practices

Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market

The Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.89% over the next six years.

The use of fiber reinforced concrete in offshore and subterranean construction, such as dam repair, lining underground apertures, and rock slope stabilization, has resulted led to an increased demand.” — QuantAlign Research

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market is likely to ascend at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period (2021-2027) according to QuantAlign Research. The addition of fibers to concrete increases its mechanical qualities and durability, making FRC the material of choice in a wide range of applications.

Over the projected period, demand for FRC is expected to be driven by its use in mass concrete buildings, roof tiles, bridge decks, airport runways, tunnel linings, panels, pavements, defense installations, tunnel linings, precast goods, and many other applications. FRC is a more cost-effective alternative to traditional concrete systems since it lowers construction costs and extends the life of the structure. Unlike ordinary concrete, FRC has a strong potential as a construction material in seismically prone areas due to its flexible behavior. Furthermore, the development of polypropylene fiber-reinforced concrete (PFRC) has demonstrated the usefulness of organic fibers in a variety of topographical settings, not only in terms of performance but also in terms of cost savings.



Browse complete report: "Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Report/"



Key insights:

Based on Type:

 Steel Fiber is widest adopted Reinforced Concrete, and is accounted to hold majority share of the market in 2020

Based on End-Use:

 Precast product is expected to register highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to its durable long life, insulating capabilities, and aesthetic versatility

Based on Region:

 North America held the majority of the share of the global market in 2018. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit high CAGR over the forecast period

Key players operating in the market include: Bekaert, Nycon, Sika, Krampe Harex, Fibercon, Ultratech Cement Ltd., Fibrex, Willis Construction Co. Inc., Formglas Products Ltd., Fabpro Polymers, Bautech, FORTA are among others.



Key questions Answered in the report:

• What is the current total market and projected revenue for the global fiber reinforced concrete market from 2021 to 2027?

• Who are the major players in the global fiber reinforced concrete market?

• What shares do the major regional markets occupy?

• Cost Model for fiber reinforced concrete

• On what basis is the market segmented?

• How has the Global market for FRC performed, and what are its key drivers?

• What would be influence of the emerging trends in Global fiber reinforced concrete industry?

• What is the degree of competition in the Global fiber reinforced concrete market?

• What are the key strategies adopted by the players operating in the global fiber reinforced concrete market?

• What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the entire supply chain of Global fiber reinforced concrete market?

The report examines and provides an extensive overview of the Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market. The report identifies key industry trends, and covers FRC market landscape. The report builds a short- and long-term forecast model covering the period between 2017 to 2027.

