MASERATI BUD NEW ALBUM SET TO RELEASE

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Name: Maserati Bud Music

Contact Name: Joshalynn W. (P.R.)

Phone Number: (317) 809-6988

Email: bbudreal100@gmail.com or bookmaseratibud@gmail.com

RELEASE DATE:

12-27-2021

Miami's own out of Dade County “Maserati Bud” is having an enormous year as an artist and is eager to release his new project “Heart of A Hustla Reloaded”. The 13-track album includes poetic lyrics of his genius artistry that falls in many genres including; rap and r&b. Full track listing is below. This project is described as a heartfelt appreciation to the fans that has catapulted this new star to musical success in this new generation of artistry.

The rookie of the new era today has already peaked an all-star level skyrocketing over 40,000 followers on Instagram. In just a small amount of time Maserati Bud has released 2 mix-tapes and has worked with other talented artists in the industry. As a new resident of Atlanta, Georgia Maserati Bud has been featured in the R-Report Magazine, Scrilla Guerillaz Magazine, 95.3 Jamz out of Houston, Texas just to name a few. As the star prepares for his album release, he is most passionate about his latest single titled “My Reality” which is a tribute to the one and only DMX.

With stardom on the high-rise Maserati Bud is guided by his mentor Curtis Jackson aka 50 cent. With the umbrella of G-Unit the upcoming artist creates his music with perfection and intricacy. There is no question that the artist’s new album will touch the souls of all who listens.

"Heart Of A Hustla Reloaded" track list provided in photo.

