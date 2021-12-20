Submit Release
News Search

There were 216 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,671 in the last 365 days.

Lokixximo drops chart topping song 'Ella ta bien'

#ELLATABIEN

Lokixximo, one of the most popular artists in the New York Latin Urban industry, has returned with his new single “Ella Ta Bien”

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lokixximo, one of the most popular artists in the New York latin urban industry, has returned with his new single “Ella Ta Bien”, a Brazil EDM and dembow fusion produced by one of the Dominican Republic biggest producers Nitido El Nintendo, the song is already one of the most popular Tik Tok dance songs since it’s released on December 10th.

This track is the new sound of party music,” Lokixximo said in a statement. “It’s been a long journey to finally get to release a part of the work from my upcoming album, and I think there’s no better way than this to kick it all off, I am a huge fan of Nitido El Nintendo and to have been able to bring him into my creative space and create something really different not heard before it feels amazing, there’s no better feeling than to have fans dancing to your song worldwide .

The new single “Ella ta bien” is currently sitting at #10 position at the latin mass pool charts, garnering over one million views in 6 days in Soundcloud, this new hit also has made an impressive impact in Audiomack with over 100,000 streams in 3 days, the song is available in Youtube, Spotify, and all digital platforms.

Argenis
Lokixximo Publishing
+1 212-470-8540
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

Ella Ta Bien (Oficial Audio)

You just read:

Lokixximo drops chart topping song 'Ella ta bien'

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.