Lokixximo drops chart topping song 'Ella ta bien'

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lokixximo, one of the most popular artists in the New York latin urban industry, has returned with his new single “Ella Ta Bien”, a Brazil EDM and dembow fusion produced by one of the Dominican Republic biggest producers Nitido El Nintendo, the song is already one of the most popular Tik Tok dance songs since it’s released on December 10th.This track is the new sound of party music,” Lokixximo said in a statement. “It’s been a long journey to finally get to release a part of the work from my upcoming album, and I think there’s no better way than this to kick it all off, I am a huge fan of Nitido El Nintendo and to have been able to bring him into my creative space and create something really different not heard before it feels amazing, there’s no better feeling than to have fans dancing to your song worldwide .The new single “Ella ta bien” is currently sitting at #10 position at the latin mass pool charts, garnering over one million views in 6 days in Soundcloud, this new hit also has made an impressive impact in Audiomack with over 100,000 streams in 3 days, the song is available in Youtube, Spotify, and all digital platforms.

Ella Ta Bien (Oficial Audio)