Blockchain & FinTech Advisory Expert Ian Scarffe Joins BeatBind Advisory Board
Scarffe consults several multi-million-dollar start-ups
BeatBind (STEX.COM:BBND)
As a highly experienced and seasoned Blockchain advisor, Ian’s expertise will be a valuable asset to accelerate our global expansion goals,”TBILISI, GEORGIA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeatBind (BBND), the long-awaited platform for music event organization with its cryptocurrency token used for transactions, is pleased to announce the addition of Ian Scarffe to its Board of Advisors.
— Bosko Gasic
As BeatBind continues to attract international attention, Scarffe brings extensive experience within the Investment and Blockchain markets to support the BeatBind business
development process.
BeatBind is preparing to launch its new Beat Bidder platform – a real-time interactive talent auction platform. Fundraising will support ongoing development and future brand marketing as BeatBind begins its global reach.
As a Blockchain expert, Scarffe joins our selective advisory board and has provided strategic consulting for several multi-million-dollar Blockchain start-ups. “As a highly experienced and seasoned Blockchain advisor, Ian’s expertise will be a valuable asset to accelerate our global expansion goals,” said Founder Bosko Gasic.
Scarffe is a serial entrepreneur, investor, and consultant with business experience from around the world. He is on a personal mission to develop a culture of entrepreneurship, helping startups achieve their full potential, as well as helping to expand existing companies.
Scarffe previously founded Binkplus, a startup incubator in Europe, and is an independent expert at the European Commission – Horizon 2020.
His overall mission is to foster a society of economically independent individuals who are engaged citizens, contributing to the improvement of their communities across the world.
With a passion for the “client comes first” philosophy coupled with a wealth of knowledge and hands-on experience in almost every role, Scarffe has valuable insight into millions of potential users, proving him to be a valuable asset, while BeatBind establishes an early footprint in the global markets.
To learn more about Scarffe, who is a Top-Ranked Member of the Global List – People of Blockchain, visit ianscarffe.com or linkedin.com/in/ianscarffe.
About BeatBind
BeatBind is the world’s first decentralized blockchain event organization and talent auction platform that lets artists and venues focus only on serving unforgettable experiences to their fanbase. We aim to connect three key players in music events: venue owners, performers, and fans. Our innovative solution will be supported with BBND, a universal cryptocurrency token for the music industry. For more information about BeatBind, visit beatbind.io.
BeatBind (BBND) utility token is currently available on Stex.com.
Please join our active Telegram chat @ t.me/beatbindutilitytoken.
###
BBND - STEX.com
email us here
BeatBind
Worlds First Real Time Interactive Auction Platform For the Music Industry