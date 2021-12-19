Government announces decorations and medals for 2021
MACAU, December 19 - The Government has today announced Decorations, Medals and Certificates of Merit awarded for 2021 by the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR). They are being given to 22 individuals and organisations in recognition of, respectively, achievement, outstanding contribution and distinguished service.
The list follows recommendations from the Committee of Nomination of Medals and Honorary Titles.
The awards for Decorations of Honour include the Decoration of Honour – Grand Lotus; the Decoration of Honour – Golden Lotus; and the Decoration of Honour – Silver Lotus. Such awards are for individuals or entities that have made outstanding contributions to the image and reputation of the MSAR.
The recipients for such awards are:
Decoration of Honour – Golden Lotus
Kiang Wu Hospital
Chui Sai Cheong
Seven types of Medal of Merit are awarded, covering: 1. Professions; 2. Industry and Commerce; 3. Tourism; 4. Education; 5. Culture; 6. Philanthropy; and 7. Sports. Each of the awards in these categories is for individuals or entities that have made major or excellent contributions in their respective fields.
The recipients for such awards are:
Medal of Merit – Professions
State Key Laboratory of Quality Research in Chinese Medicine (University of Macau)
State Key Laboratory of Quality Research in Chinese Medicines (Macau University of Science and Technology)
Medal of Merit – Industry and Commerce
U Seng Pan
Wu Tat Chong
Medal of Merit – Tourism
Cinco de Outubro Pastelaria (Macau), Limitada
Medal of Merit – Education
Rui Paulo da Silva Martins
Medal of Merit – Culture
Chui Weng Chi
Au Chon Hin
Medal of Merit – Philanthropy
Emergency Department of Conde S. Januário Hospital
Medal of Merit – Sports
Kuok Kin Hang
Medals for Distinguished Service are awarded to public entities, organisations or their staff for outstanding performance in their duties or community service.
The recipients for such awards are:
Medal for Distinguished Service – Medal for Bravery
Civil Protection Operations Centre of the Unitary Police Service
Macao Police Department of the Public Security Police Force
Islands Police Department of the Public Security Police Force
Special Police Unit of the Public Security Police Force
Judiciary Police Crisis Response and Command Centre
Medal for Distinguished Service – Medal for Dedication
Laboratory Division of the Municipal Affairs Bureau
Medal for Distinguished Service – Medal for Community Service
Macau Association of Mutual Help of Myanmar Overseas Chinese
Cheong Lai Chan
Certificates of Merit, including the Honorific Title – Prestige and the Honorific Title – Merit, commend Macao SAR residents or others who have made a major contribution to the reputation, development or social progress of the Macao SAR.
The recipients for such awards are:
Honorific Title – Merit
Chen Yu Chia
Chen Pui Lam
The ceremony to award the Decorations, Medals and Certificates of Merit to the recipients will be held in late January 2022.